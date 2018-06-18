Make a Video That Stands Out!
Create videos easily with ready-to-use video templates.
What Type of Video Are You Making Today?
Discover Placeit’s endless video templates to make your own creations.
How to Make a Video with Placeit
Our video maker is super-easy to use and let anyone with an internet connection create high-quality videos in seconds.
Select a Template
Get to our video library and pick a video template that matches your style and intentions.
Customize
Type your text, pick your colors, animations, add your music, and customize!
Download
Once you are done, click on the “Play All” button to see your final video and then hit download.
Hundreds of Stunning Video Templates
Unlimited Stock Images & Music
With endless of graphics and stock images on video options, your videos never looked so good! Explore our massive audio library and choose the track that best suits you.
Discover Our New Express Video Maker
Need to put together a quick video on the fly? With our Express Video Maker, you can create eye-catching clips and ads to boost your brand’s social media in seconds.
FAQ
- Choose a video option you want to work on
- On your top left side, choose “free” on the drop-down menu
- Choose any video template you want, customize it, and download it completely for free!
- On your video template screen, add a new slide on the bottom
- On every slide you can choose a stock image or upload your own on the right side of your screen.
- On the same side on top of your image options, you can select an audio track to go with your video!
Placeit’s audio library has thousands of professionally recorded tracks of licensed music ready to be used in your videos!
- Once you are on a video template, look for your audio track on the right side of your screen
- Click on the pencil icon to enter the audio library
- You can search for a track by name or filter by genre and voilá!