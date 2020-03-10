Twitch Overlay Maker
If you are an amazing gamer, you are probably going to be watched while you are broadcasting! Make your style stand out by showing your custom designs as well as a rad Twitch overlay!
Meet Our Twitch Overlay Templates
Placeit has tons of stream overlay templates you can choose. From classic gaming styles to retro designs! Take a look at some of the following Twitch stream overlays and pick a template to start customizing!
How to Make a Twitch Overlay
Choose a Template
Go to Placeit’s Twitch Overlay library and choose a template that fits your style & personality to start customizing.
Customize It
You can customize all your colors like for user icon, donation icon, accent color, and your main color. Type your texts in the boxes.
Download Your Overlay
When you are 100% completely happy with your design simply click on the “download” button and share right away!
Upload to Twitch
Upload your new Twitch overlay to your Twitch channel and voilá!
FAQ
- Start by creating a scene and naming it! (You need to have your OBS installed)
Select the image source option and click on “add source.”
Select “add a new source” and choose your OBS stream design.
You can click and drag your image until it is right where you want it.
After, just add all your other images assets, adjust your texts, and voila.
Yes! An overlay design is that border you see whenever watching a gamer play. It’s like adding a mask to your streaming video, and it makes your viewer’s experience a little more interesting.
It allows you to brand your streaming at all times. Their function is to enhance the look of your stream.
1. WebCam Overlay
This is one designed specifically for your camera widget. It makes your plain camera box look way more interesting.
2. Stream Chat Overlay
Show the live chat feed on your screen.
3. Ad Overlay
Used to show a banner or any other image to advertise your sponsor’s products.
4. Stream Alerts
You can set up your stream alerts to pop up on your screen.
