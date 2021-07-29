Pricing Guide
Find the perfect plan that works for your budget and your needs! Get unlimited access to all of Placeit’s mockups, videos, and logos for a whole year or a single month.
Monthly
$179.40/yr
Billed Monthly
1 month of unlimited downloads.
Cancel anytime.
Annual
$89.69/yr
Billed Annually
1 year of unlimited downloads.
Cancel anytime.
What’s Included in Your Placeit Subscription?
Your Placeit subscription includes unlimited access to our ever-growing library of mockups, t-shirt designs, social media templates, logo designs, video templates, and more. On top of that, you can choose from a long list of fonts, icons, graphics, and royalty-free music tracks to customize your designs.
Don’t see what you need? Placeit is being updated daily, so please reach out to our team at placeit.uservoice.com with a detailed description of your request.
FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions, but if you don’t find what you’re looking for, please contact us. Our customer support team will be happy to help you.
You can get Placeit’s Unlimited Subscription for $14.95 a month or $89.69 a year. You have unlimited access to all of Placeit’s mockups, design templates, video templates, and logo makers. Cancel anytime, and keep your subscription for as long as you like. Applicable taxes not included. All prices in USD.
You can always buy per item, but we totally recommend our subscription. For $14.95 USD per month or $89.69 USD per year, you will have unlimited access to all of Placeit’s templates. We include our commercial license for all purchases!
All you have to do is sign up and start using Placeit for free! No credit card needed.
Placeit currently does not offer a free trial, but we do offer a huge library of free templates you can use. Simply sign up to access these freebies – no credit card required.
Yes, all of Placeit’s templates can be downloaded as a single purchase. The price of each template will vary depending on what it is.