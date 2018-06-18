Give Your Users the Power of Placeit
The Placeit Mockups Experience Directly On Your Website
Placeit's Mockups Experience Directly On Your Website
Placeit’s Mockups IFrame allows you to integrate the library and functionality of Placeit Mockups straight on your site. This means your users will be able to browse and generate mockups for their products without leaving your site!
Offering a variety of mockups is the perfect way to help your users succeed. Realistic mockups with diverse models and settings will help them increase their clicks and conversions.
With almost 40,000 mockups, Placeit has the largest mockup library on the internet! And it continues to grow as we add new ones every day.
What Does the Mockups IFrame Include?
Full access to Placeit’s mockup library
Select which items are shown to your users
Request mockups that match your products
Access to our
Affiliate Program right away
How Much Does It Cost?
Our Mockups IFrame is 100% free for you to implement! It includes all of our mockups. With it, your users will have the option to browse and choose from our library of free and paid images.
Setting Up the Placeit Experience Was Never This Easy
Our IFrame is very easy to integrate with your existing flow. All parameters and instructions can be sent through the IFrame url.
Looking for an API?
We will soon have news about a full Placeit API. If you would like to know more or be notified when we allow early access to our API, email us here.