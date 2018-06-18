Pricing
    Gaming Logo Maker

    We know that making a gaming logo can be challenging, and even more so if you don’t have a design background, but with Placeit’s Gaming Logo Maker, it couldn’t be easier. All templates are made by professional creatives, so you’ll get an awesome logo, in a few clicks and little effort.

    Make a Gaming Logo

    So Many Gaming Team Logo Designs

    Placeit’s Gaming Logo Maker offers a number of different designs (even some free logo templates) for you to choose from and take your team or channel to the next level. Pick a template and play around with it until you’re happy with your logo. You can even make a gaming logo animation just as quickly and easily. Once you find the perfect combination, simply click download and put your new logo to use!

     
     

    Video Game Icons

    Gaming Icons

    Fantasy Creatures

    Human Characters

    Gaming Avatars

    8-Bit Characters

    Design Your Gaming Logo

    Super Easy to Use

    Choose a Gaming Logo from our extensive library of designs. There are many styles to choose from.
    Customize the logo with your team name, colors and icon. You can make as many changes as you like.
    Click the ‘download’ button and get a logo ready to use online and offline in only a few clicks!

    Brand Your Channel with a Twitch Banner

    When branding your channel, your banner is one of the first things people will see. That’s why creating one in your style is super important. Make a banner with our Online Banner Maker.

    Make a Gaming Banner

    Make Merch for Your Gaming Team

    Thanks to Placeit’s Gaming Logo Maker, making a custom logo for your team has never been easier. Brand your team with cool merch like tshirts, hoodies and stickers you can sell at events and online ’cause the gaming life ain’t cheap. You don’t even need any design programs to make it, and promoting it is as easy as using mockups!

    Promote Your Merch

    Make an Intro Video for Your Twitch Channel​

    Your team’s logo doesn’t have to be exclusively for your jerseys, if you’re a streamer or someone on your team regularly stream, why not make an intro animation for your Twitch channel!

    Make an Intro Video

    “I liked all the choices Placeit gave me when making a logo, still it was super easy to use!”
    Charlie Harris 5/5

