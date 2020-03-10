Make a Logo in Just a Few Clicks!
Create bold, iconic logos in seconds. Just select an industry, choose a logo made by professional designers and customize it to make your own unique logo. It’s super simple to use.
Logo Designs for Every Industry
Choose an industry and customize your logo in just a few minutes. Placeit has endless logo ideas to explore for every industry. With Placeit you can even create an animated logo! Just browse our animated logos, customize and download and you’ll be ready to share wherever from your social media platforms to your streaming channel.
How to Make a Free Logo with Placeit
1. Select Your Industry
No matter what industry you’re in, Placeit has tons of stunning logos perfect for you. Choose a logo category and you’ll be presented with tons of options.
2. Customize Your Template
Choose from thousands of graphic options, fonts, colors, and elements that can be easily edited to create a unique logo. No design skills needed!
3. Download, Print or Share!
Download your logo as a high-resolution PNG or an editable PDF. You will be ready to use your logo online, print, merchandise, basically, everywhere!
Unique Logos Made by Professional Designers
Our professional designers add hundreds of new logos every day. Placeit has the largest logo library selection online. From Restaurant logos to Gaming logos we have a design template for every industry!
Unlimited Graphics & Free Fonts
Simply type in your brand or company’s name, choose your font, colors, and then click and drag the elements around. With Placeit’s Logo Maker, creating your own custom logo couldn’t be easier!
High-Resolution Logos to Print or Share Anywhere!
Upload your logo to social media or print your logo wherever you want. On flyers, t-shirts, merch, and more. Placeit’s logo library has more than 8,000 different professionally-designed logo templates to choose from.
FAQ
To customize a logo with Placeit, first get into our Logo Maker and select a template to work with. Once inside the editing screen, you can choose from our selection of fonts, colors, graphics elements, backgrounds, and more to design your own logo. You can make endless customizations in order to ensure an original design.
Placeit’s logo maker will give you a high-quality PNG or an editable PDF file so you can make further edits in the future! With these files, you can use your logo design anywhere. From printing on flyers to dressing up your streaming channel.
You can find a selection of free logo templates for your brand, however, our free logo templates are only temporary so if you find something you like, use it right away!
After creating and purchasing your logo, you have full commercial right of your unique logo. You can display your new design right away on any digital platform, social media, or print on all kinds of merchandise and large format banners! You can use any design you download from Placeit for all your advertising and marketing purposes.