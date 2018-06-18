Make Thousands of Incredible Mockups Right in Your Browser
Choose your own background on any mockup! You can select any stock background we have or upload one of your own with endless possibilities!
Showcase your screenshot with spectacular MacBook mockups. Gain new users or convince stakeholders with sharp mockups of your website or web app in use. Create intriguing and bold images that are perfect for ads or headers.
FAQ
A mockup is a realistic and high quality image in which you showcase in real size your designs.
Mockups are used for different purposes:
- In software development, it is used to show the end user what the software will look like.
- In marketing, it is often used to show what a final ad will look like on a physical space.
- Designers often use mockups to show what designs will look like in final products, packaging, and more.
To get free mockups simply go into Placeit’s mockup library:
- On the top of the side tags you will see a drop-down menu that says “mixed”.
- Change it to “free”.
- From now, on any template you choose will be completely free!