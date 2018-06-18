Endless Options for Your Twitch Banners
There are hundreds of ways to customize your Twitch channel banner. Choose everything from your background, to your font and channel icon. Make it retro, badass, or techie, you decide.
How to Make a Twitch Banner with Placeit
Select a Template
Choose from thousands of templates your favorite template according to your Twitch Channel topic.
Customize
Select your favorite background, graphics, fonts and fill in your information.
Download
Click and you’ll download a high-resolution PNG file ready to upload to your channel.
Upload to Twitch
Once your banner is ready you can go ahead and show it to the world! Your channel will look amazing!
Animate a Logo for Twitch
If you want your channel to really stand out, an animated logo can make that happen. If you’re wondering how to animate a logo for Twitch, you’re in the right place. They’re just as easy to create and will give you outstanding results for your brand every time!
FAQ
- Log in and go to “channel settings” on your profile icon in the upper right, and selecting “settings” from the drop-down menu.
- Under the heading “profile banner”, click “update.”
- Upload your Twitch banner from your computer.
You can find tons of free Twitch banners on Placeit. Simply go to our Twitch banner library and on the upper left corner select the option “free” from the drop-down menu.
Twitch allows you to add a GIF banner that doesn’t exceed 10MB. Also, you can add a video banner that will appear when your channel is offline.
- To upload a banner go to “channel settings” and select “creator dashboard” from the drop-down menu.
- Select the menu in the upper left and click “channel” to view your settings.
