Design a Logo Your Customers Can Identify You With Think of your logo as a quick way for people to identify you. The key to having a good realtor logo is clearly representing what your real estate company stands for. Having a clear vision of your business can help when creating it, so before starting your design process, ask yourself questions like, “What type of real estate firm are we?” or, “How do I want my clients to view us?” With a clear concept in mind, designing your logo will be much easier. But if you need a little bit of inspiration, browse our real estate logo designs collection, in which you’ll find a great variety to create your next business logo.