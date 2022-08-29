Make a Landscaping Logo

Use this landscaping logo maker to create amazing designs for your landscaping company. With Placeit, it’s easier than ever to design a logo in just a few clicks. Get beautiful landscaping business logos to match any brand in seconds!
Browse Our Ever-Growing Library of Landscaping Logo Designs

Create a stand-out logo that is sure to get your business noticed and booming! Browse our library of landscaping logo designs to find a template that fits perfectly with your brand. Find designs for lawn care logos, lawn service logos, gardening logos, or any other landscaping specialty your company has. Whatever you are looking for you will surely find a perfect match, and if not, you can make it!
Zen Landscaping Logo Template 1435aLandscaping Logo Maker with an Abstract Illustration 1435fLogo Maker for a Gardening Company with an Abstract Flower Graphic 1435j 2697Logo Template for a Landscaping Company with Nature Icons 557-el1
Logo Maker Featuring Paper Cut Style Leaves 2999c Logo Generator for a Florist with an Abstract Flower Graphic 1166h 2697Online Logo Maker for a Landscaping Business 1422dBotanical House Logo Template Featuring a Leaf Graphic 1166i-2660
Logo Maker for a Garden Design Studio 1435n-2797Gardening Services Logo Maker with a Tree Image 1423eMulticolor Logo Template for Landscaping Services 1423cLandscaping Logo Generator for a Zen Garden Maker 1435k-212-el
Logo Design Template Featuring Tree Leaves 1423g-2462Logo Maker for a Landscaping Company 1435g-2462Landscaping Services Logo Creator with a Mountain Clipart 557a-el1Logo Template for Gardening Companies Featuring a Leaf Graphic 1166g 2697
Simple Logo Design Template Featuring a Tree 1423f-2462Gardening Logo Maker with Clip Art 1422bLogo Design Template with Nature Elements 1422g-2462 Online Logo Template for Gardening Companies 1422h 67-el
Landscaping Company Logo Maker Featuring Tree Graphics 1423i-25-elMinimal Landscaping Logo Generator Featuring a Leaf Clipart 1422i 243-elProfessional Landscaping Business Logo Maker 1423aLogo Template for a Gardener's Service Featuring a Cactus Graphic 1166f 2555
Explore More Templates
Not sure where to start? Simply browse the library of designs to get some landscaping logo ideas! Take note of what colors, fonts, and graphics catch your eye to get inspired to design your own logo.

How to Create a Landscaping Logo with Placeit

Pick a Template

First, head over to Placeit’s library of landscaping logo templates and browse them to find one that suits your brand.
Professional Logo Designs for an Elevated Brand

All of Placeit’s logo templates are crafted by professional designers, so you’ll get the best results every time! Use the preset designs as they are or customize them to fit your brand’s colors, fonts, and graphics. No matter which option you choose, your finished logo will always be a stunner!
Logo Design Made Easy

If you’re worried you don’t have the design skills needed to create a stand-out logo, we’ve got news for you! With Placeit’s logo templates, it’s easier than ever to create a custom logo, no matter your design experience. Create a beautiful logo you’ll want to show off in just a few clicks and straight from your browser!
Grow Your Landscaping Brand with Placeit

Great news! With Placeit you can also make additional branding assets for your landscaping company! Create impressive business card designs, flyers, social media posts, and more to promote your business. Get a cohesive look across all of your business assets with Placeit’s easy-to-use design tools that take all of the hard work out of designing! Don’t forget about our blank canvas, where you can create any design you need from scratch!
