Customizable Designs for Animated Logos

Ready to level up your brand? Start creating an animated logo that will blow your followers' minds! With Placeit's Logo Animation Maker, get a dynamic logo in a snap and without complicated design software!

Make an Animated Logo
An incredible compilation of different animated logos Placeit by Envato offers

Top-Notch Animated Logo Templates Sorted by Genre

Have something in mind already? Let us help you get it done!
Looking for the right place to create your animated logo? Look no further; Placeit's Logo Animation Maker is the ideal place for all your design needs. In our vast library, you'll find the most outstanding categories, characters, designs, and styles for your brand. Whether you're looking for something mysterious, sophisticated, fun, or quirky, we've got it all! Our categories of logos inspired by video games, mascots, sports, fantasy shows, and emblems are constantly being updated and following the latest trends to bring you what you need. Take a look at our most popular animated logo categories:
Best of all, you'll never run out of designs! Find tons of animated characters and let our editor work its magic in seconds. This way, your logo will never be boring again. And if you don't find what you're looking for, no problem! You can always make your requests; our team will happily review them and give you what you need. In the meantime, we promise you won't regret it. Start browsing our colossal collection of animated logos and have fun creating the logo of your dreams.
Fantasy
Gaming
Sports
Mascots
Revolutionize Your Branding Game With an Endless Array of Animated Logo DesignsTo wow all your followers, there's nothing better than creating a dynamic logo. With our Animated Logo Maker, you can make yours instantly and without the need to master complicated design programs. With Placeit, your logo will never be boring again! All you have to do is select the template you like the most, customize it to your style and let our online design editor work its magic within seconds. Get inspired by some eye-catching templates to start making your animated logo:
Animated Logo Maker 1Gaming Squad Logo Maker with Heavy Armored Soldier Character 2754v-2890Gaming Logo Generator with a Masked Shooter Character 2734l-2927Gaming Logo Generator with an Animated Masked Shooter Character 2734l-2927Animated Gaming Logo Template Featuring a Winged Dragon Graphic 2689p-2936
Gaming Logo Generator with a Shooter Character Clipart 2754w-2933Animated Battle Royale Logo Maker Featuring a PUBG Character 1747fAnimated Logo Template Featuring a Sinister Character 1877h-2861Gaming Logo Maker with a Battle Royale-Styled Character 1877j-2880Gaming Logo Generator Featuring a Spooky Skeleton Illustration 2455ii-2858
Gaming Logo Template Featuring a Winged Dragon Graphic 2689p-2936Animated Gaming Logo Template Featuring an Illustrated Skull with a Respirator 1869s-2883Logo Template Featuring a Sinister Character 1877h-2861Animated Gaming Logo Maker with an Epic Nordic Warrior Illustration 2619y-2934Logo Creator with a Player Unknown's Battleground Theme 1745f
Animated Gaming Logo Generator Featuring an Elite Force Soldier Illustration 1743s-2857Gaming Logo Maker Featuring a Rabbit Character Inspired in Fortnite Skins 2399b 2407Animated Logo Creator with a Player Unknown's Battleground Theme 1745fGaming Logo Maker for a First-Person Shooter Game Team 1743Gaming Logo Creator Featuring an Animated Scary Zombie Skull 2786hh-2964
Animated Gaming Logo Generator with a Shooter Character Clipart 2754w-2933Animated Logo Creator for a Gaming Squad with an Anime Character 2718p-2964Battle Royale Logo Maker Featuring a PUBG Character 1747fFantasy Logo Generator with a Clock Graphic 383tt-2964Animated Horror Gamer Logo Maker 1749e
Animated Gaming Logo Maker with a Battle Royale-Styled Character 1877j-2880Gaming Logo Template Featuring a Mafia Boss 2637u-2926Gaming Logo Template Featuring an Illustrated Skull with a Respirator 1869s-2883Animated Logo Maker 3Fantasy Logo Maker with a Knight Graphic 2455ll-2859
Can't find exactly what you're looking for? No worries! Let us know here, and our team will happily review your suggestions and give you what you need.
Explore More Templates
The Best Way to Animate a Logo

Choose a Template

Head over to our Animated Logos section. Once there, filter by tags or keywords to access a wide array of logo animation templates that will take your brand to the next level.
Discover How Easy It Is to Bring Your Logo to Life
Making an animated logo has never been easier! With Placeit, creating an incredible logo within seconds is possible thanks to our ready-to-use templates crafted by professional designers. Customize it in your own style and watch your progress in real-time as you edit online. And the best part? You decide if you want both versions of your logo: a static and animated logo to use at your convenience. It's time to say goodbye to the headache of logo design and hello to the simplicity and efficiency of making an animated logo with our free animated logo maker!
Make an Animated Logo
The All-In-One Place to Make Your Animated Logo Shine
You've taken the first step, creating your animated logo, but why settle? Our versatile platform offers endless possibilities to showcase your logo in various formats. From Twitch screens to t-shirt designs and mockups! With so many options available, you'll always have ways to enhance your brand and make a lasting impression on your audience. Don't limit your brand's potential any longer - unleash it with Placeit today, and watch your channel grow!
Browse Our Templates
Impressive Animated Logos at the Best Price
You don't need to spend a lot of money hiring a designer to get the best-animated logo. With Placeit on your side, you can easily create a logo by yourself and without being glued to a complicated software. Design professionally from anywhere and anytime while saving money and avoiding all the hard work. Start making your life easier from now on and at the best price!
Unlock Your Subscription Now
Get all the designs you need to turn your brand into a successNot only does Placeit offer all types of social media templates, including social media ad templates and social media branding templates, but we also have a huge library of design templates you can use to design anything from custom t-shirts to business cards and flyers.
Placeit’s design library

Flyer Designs

Flyer Designs

Flyer Designs

Blank Canvas

FAQ

Resources
What They Say About us
A simple background featuring the PA letters that stand for the initials of the Trustpilot review for Placeit by Envato made by Phantom Army
It's the best app to make a logo!
Phantom Army
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos

Unlimited Subscription

Unlimited Downloads

Cancel anytime*Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD.

*1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any template.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.