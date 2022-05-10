Making a logo for your business or brand is an absolute must if you want potential customers to know who you are and what your business stands for. In this guide, we show you all there is to know about creating your own custom logo and taking your business to the next level using Placeit’s logo maker. Feel free to read the whole post in order or browse the different sections with the index below.
Choose an industry and customize your logo in just a few minutes. Placeit has endless logo ideas to explore for every industry. With Placeit you can even create an animated logo! Just browse our animated logos, customize and download and you’ll be ready to share wherever from your social media platforms to your streaming channel.
Download your logo as a high-resolution PNG or an editable PDF. You will be ready to use your logo online, print, merchandise, basically, everywhere!
1. Select Your Industry
No matter what industry you’re in, Placeit has tons of stunning logos perfect for you. Choose a logo category and you’ll be presented with tons of options.
2. Customize Your Template
Choose from thousands of graphic options, fonts, colors, and elements that can be easily edited to create a unique logo. No design skills needed!
3. Download, Print or Share!
Download your logo as a high-resolution PNG or an editable PDF. You will be ready to use your logo online, print, merchandise, basically, everywhere!
1. Select Your Industry
No matter what industry you’re in, Placeit has tons of stunning logos perfect for you. Choose a logo category and you’ll be presented with tons of options.
2. Customize Your Template
Choose from thousands of graphic options, fonts, colors, and elements that can be easily edited to create a unique logo. No design skills needed!
3. Download, Print or Share!
Download your logo as a high-resolution PNG or an editable PDF. You will be ready to use your logo online, print, merchandise, basically, everywhere!
Unique Logos Made by Professionals
Our professional designers add hundreds of new logos every day. Placeit has the largest logo library selection online. From Restaurant logos to Gaming logos we have a design template for every industry!
Simply type in your brand or company’s name, choose our font from endless library, choose your font's colors, and then you can click and drag your elements around. Each day we add tons of new graphics to try. With Placeit’s Logo Maker, creating your own custom logo couldn’t be easier!
Upload your logo to social media or print your logo wherever you want. On flyers, t-shirts, merch, and more. Placeit’s logo library has more than 8,000 different professionally-designed logo templates to choose from.
Promoting your brand requires more than just a logo, although that is a great start. To take your brand to next level, check out Placeit’s arsenal of tools, like our social media image templates, video templates, and mockups. You can also create awesome business card designs to give your brand a more professional edge.
FAQ
Resources
What They Say About Us
I love this site. Made it a lot faster to edit and go. The options provided are excellent. Eveything is simple to understand. They know what they have to add and fix. This website is coming along very well.
@SmooveUnlimited
An excellent choice for my job!
@CristoMoulis
I have been using Placeit for nearly 2 months and really like it a lot. It is simple to use and one can be very creative with a little imagination. It is by no means an expensive platform to use and there is plenty of scope to create good advertising.
@NeilRush
I love this site. Made it a lot faster to edit and go. The options provided are excellent. Eveything is simple to understand. They know what they have to add and fix. This website is coming along very well.
@SmooveUnlimited
An excellent choice for my job!
@CristoMoulis
I have been using Placeit for nearly 2 months and really like it a lot. It is simple to use and one can be very creative with a little imagination. It is by no means an expensive platform to use and there is plenty of scope to create good advertising.
@NeilRush
I love this site. Made it a lot faster to edit and go. The options provided are excellent. Eveything is simple to understand. They know what they have to add and fix. This website is coming along very well.
@SmooveUnlimited
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
Unlimited Downloads
Cancel anytime*. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD.
*1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any template.