Pricing

Let's Make a Logo!

Don't have a name? See all our templates

Click on Any Logo to Edit Further
Detecting Industry
"Quickly found the perfect logo for my business."
Lee Andrews 5/5

Professionally Designed Logo Templates

Video Makers

Tons of Unique Logo Templates

Choose from over 10k unique logo templates to brand your business.

Edit Controls

Super-Easy Logo Editing

Craft the perfect logo with just a few clicks. No complicated options or designer required.

Arrow Click

Save on Pro Branding

A Placeit subscription gives you access to all of our logo templates for free!

Slideshow Video Makers

The Subscription Also Includes Unlimited Mockups, Designs and Videos

Test11

Endless Design Templates

Make impressive social media posts, banners, flyers and much more with design templates.

Test8

Mockup Templates That Sell

No matter what you sell, from t-shirts to apps, Placeit has the perfect mockups for you.

Test9

Scroll-Stopping Videos

Easy to make and edit templates let you create engaging videos in seconds.

“I am completely satisfied with Placeit. This is a quick and easy way to see my design as a finished product.”

Profile Picture
5/5

MONTHLY

/ Month

OR

ANNUAL

/ Year
Just $8.33 / Month,
Save 58%

Cancel anytime. Your subscription includes access to all Mockups, Designs, Logos & Videos templates.

Applicable taxes not included. All prices in USD.

Over 7 million templates sold!

Our website uses images, trademarks and names of third party products which are the property of their respective owners.