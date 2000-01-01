This human-readable summary of our license terms is provided for your convenience only. It is not a legally binding document and is not a substitute for the Placeit license. Please ensure you read the real license carefully.

You Can You can use Placeit to add , alter and modify content to make a final design. You can publish, broadcast, display and distribute the content you create with Placeit. You’re free to create content for a client and sell for a fee . You can put your final design on any kind of product and then sell those products. You can put your final design on any kind of product and then sell those products. You Can't You can’t take Placeit’s content and distribute it as part of a design tool, stock images or templates. You can’t take Placeit’s content and use it to make your own version of Placeit. You can’t use a final product that contains an image of a person or third party brands in a way that is derogatory or implies endorsement by them.

Ok, but I still want to read the fine print

THE PLACEIT LICENSE AGREEMENT

This Placeit License Agreement (‘License’) contains the terms by which you obtain the rights to Content Templates produced through the technology available at placeit.net

By downloading or using any Content Templates, you agree that you have read and accept the terms of this License, either for yourself or on behalf of your employer or the entity that is identified as the member account holder. Please note that any capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this License, are defined in the Placeit Terms of Use

We grant you an ongoing, non-exclusive, worldwide license to make use of Content Templates as described below.

What can I do?

You can modify or manipulate the Content Template with the functionality provided on the Placeit Service, including to combine the Content Template with other works (including Your Content) to create what we refer to as the Customized Product. The Customized Product is subject to the terms of this license. You can modify or manipulate the Customized Product and combine the Customized Product with other works, and by applying your skill and effort, create something that is larger in scope and different in nature than the Customized Product. We call this the ‘End Product’. The End Product is also subject to the terms of this license. Together or separately, we refer to Customized Products and End Products as ‘Product(s)’. Examples of End Products: publications, signage, packaging, websites, games, apps, presentations, online videos, films, TV shows, advertisements, posters, t-shirts and other merchandise. You are permitted to communicate Products to the public, broadcast, display, distribute and reproduce them in any and all media for all uses, subject to the terms and restrictions in this License. You can create Products for a client, and this license is then transferred from you to your client. Your client will be bound by the terms of this License. You can use Products for a commercial purpose, Sell the End Product, and make any number of copies of the Products. When we say “Sell”, we mean sell, sub-license or distribute for any type of fee or charge. You can use the Customized Product for merchandising, which means an End Product where the primary value of the product lies in the Customized Product itself. You can make any number of End Products based upon a single Customized Product. You may use a Product as part of a stylized/design trademark (also known as a “design mark”), provided that you have added a standard character trademark (also known as a “word mark”) to it. However, we don’t warrant that you will be able to obtain trademark protection in any country for any mark that you apply for on the basis of a Content Template (including as customized). This is because the Content Templates are made available to all of our users on a non-exclusive basis, and it’s quite possible that more than one user could legitimately use a Content Template to make the same (or a very similar) logo!

What can’t I do?

You can’t re-distribute a Content Template as stock, in a tool or template, whether the Content Template is part of a Customized Product or not. You can’t re-distribute or make available a Content Template or Customized Product as-is or with superficial modifications. For example, you can’t allow end users to customize and print their own merchandise using the Customized Product via an online service, or sell copies of the Customized Product as part of a stock item or template. You can’t make available the Content Template through an application or service to end users on an “on demand”, stock or inventory, “made to order” or “build it yourself” basis.

The small print. Other license terms

You can only use the Content Templates and Products for lawful purposes. You can only use the Content Template and Products in accordance with our Acceptable Use Policy. If a Product contains an image of a person, even if the Content Template is model-released, you can’t use it in a way that creates a fake identity, implies personal endorsement of a product by the person, or in a way that is defamatory, obscene or demeaning, or in connection with sensitive subjects. We reserve all rights not expressly granted herein. This means that any use of the Content Template is to be in accordance with the provisions of this License. You retain ownership of material that you upload to the Placeit Service (such as photos, images or plain text words). Important Note: Certain components of the Content Template will be sourced from a third party and different license terms or other limitations may apply to such components, such as someone else’s license or an open source or creative commons license. That other license will apply to that other component. This License will apply to the rest of the Content Template, or Product as applicable. The notices required by those licenses are available here. The Placeit Service uses images, trademarks, brands and names of third party products that have not been cleared for use by you. Intellectual property rights in relation to those products (including registered trademarks) belong to their respective owners. We are not affiliated or associated with, or authorised or endorsed by, the owners of the products. It is your responsibility to evaluate whether your use of these Items requires the permission of those third parties and if so, to obtain that permission. This License can be terminated if you breach it. If that happens, you must stop making copies of or distributing the Customized Product and End Product until you remove the Content Template components from it. This license can also be terminated only in relation to the Customized Products and End Products to which a breach relates (rather than all products).