Ultimate Guide to Placeit’s Design Templates

Save tons of hours designing by using Placeit’s design templates! Make every design your business needs in just a few clicks & completely on your own! Design Templates can get you professional-looking images that will look amazing on your social media, your website, your online shop, emails or even printed!

Explore Our Templates
design-templates
Table of contents

Why Use Design Templates?

There is no need to hire someone else to do the work you want to do on your own. You can create all kinds of graphic designs with no need to spend on expensive software. In fact, Placeit’s unlimited subscription is literally that, UNLIMITED downloads for as much design as you need. Also, this tool is just an amazing asset for any marketing team; it can really automize your workflow and save time! Never miss a deadline again. You can make the same design over and with a few alterations, to keep in line with your brand design alignments. This means, they help you keep your branding image consistent over all your assets. You can make hundreds of designs for big projects in minutes! Design Templates are simply super convenient for any business.

How Do Design Templates Work?

  1. Choose a template, make it easier by filtering for your category.
  2. Make customizations for your template. You can choose fonts, colors, graphics, pictures, backgrounds, layouts, anything to ensure you get an original design.
  3. When you’re done customizing you simply download. You will receive in a few seconds a high-quality file ready to upload or print.
Let’s see what Placeit’s Design Templates have in store for you and what you can do with your new brand designs.

T-Shirt Design Templates

This tool is great because here’s the catch, it’s a t-shirt designer but really you can make designs for any product! Hoodies, pants, underwear, anything. Also you can find a Design Template for anything there is: cats, politics, LGBT, cute designs, outer-space, green movements, and much more.
t-shirt-templates

T-Shirt Label Templates

With t-shirt label templates you can design your brand’s label in a second and brand all your products at once! Label templates allow you to add some information like the products size, washing instructions, and more.
t-shirt-label-templates

Phone Case Templates

Keep making awesome design to sell your products! You can use these phone case templates to create stunning designs from pre-made templates.
phone-case-templates

Phone Grip Templates

Make also beautiful phone grip designs using Placeit’s phone grip Design templates. Find all kinds of cute designs: fantasy characters, cute aliens, unicorns, and much more.
pop-socket-templates

Social Media Templates

You can find Design Templates for tons of social media and streaming platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Etsy, YouTube, Twitch, and more.
social-media-templates

Instagram Post Templates

There are hundreds of templates to choose from for you to post on Instagram. Engage with your followers easily with attractive posts.
instagram-post
instagram-template
instagram-post-templates

Instagram Story Templates

Make daily Instagram story posts with these Design Templates. Post a sale, a giveaway, a this or that story, a quote, or anything your followers will love to see.
instagram-story
instagram-story-template
story-image
instagram-stories

Facebook Post Templates

Design Facebook posts and Facebook Ads in a few clicks! Choose a Design Template that goes with your intentions and customize it!
facebook-templates
minimalist-facebook-cover
facebook-post
facebook-image

Twitter Post Templates

Tweet all your brand’s news with awesome images to make your followers stop at your post when scrolling the feed.
twitter-templates
twitter-post
twitter-images

Pinterest Pin Templates

Share the best tips and tricks for your audience and post your products with amazing Pinterest pin templates.
pinterest-templates
pinterest-posts
pinterest-images

Social Media Cover Templates

Brand your social media platforms with your logo, your slogan, or even a seasonal banner that you can update every now and then.
social-media-cover
social-media-image
cover-templates

Gaming Design Templates

YouTube Templates

Use YouTube profile picture templates, YouTube thumbnail templates, YouTube ad templates, YouTube banner templates, and YouTube end card templates to brand completely your channel.
gaming-templates
gaming-posts
gaming-covers

Twitch Templates

Use Twitch banner templates, Twitch offline banner templates, Twitch overlay templates, and Twitch panel templates to make your complete gamer brand with the easiest tool ever.
twitch-panels
twitch-images
gaming-images
stream-end-templates
offline-banner-template
donation-templates

Banner Ad Templates

Promote as often as you want with easy to make banners that are actually engaging. Make your audience stop at your banner with flashing designs.
banner-ad-template
ad-templates
ad-images

Online Flyer Templates

Whether you want to design a digital flyer or you want to print it, this tool is great for you! There are flyer templates for any business industry.
online-flyer-maker
flyer-templates
flyer-images

Business Card Templates

Make a super professional business card for your brand with these templates. There are tons of templates to choose from.
business-card-template
business-card-maker
business-card-image

Album Cover Templates

You can design an awesome cover for your album using these Design Templates. Add your band’s name, your album’s name, and the edition to your custom cover! Don’t forget to check out our Mixtape Cover Maker!
album-cover-template
album-cover-image
album-cover-maker

Book Cover Templates

About to publish something? Make the design of your book or your e-book easily by using these Design Templates. There are styles for all genres: fiction, romance sci-fi, terror, and more.
book-cover-templates
book-cover
book-cover-maker

Great Looking Graphics Will Increase Your Overall Rankings

Great-looking designs help you keep your audience for a longer time, which makes you look good for the search engines. They get your messages through in a clear way and with memorable images. Professional looking graphics increases the quality of your brand.

Free Design Templates

Try a few designs completely for free. These templates change with time so if you see something you like, use it right away!
free-instagram-story
free-t-shirt-template
free-images
free-instagram-templates

Last Words

As you can see, there is nothing you can’t do if you use the right tool. Design templates are great to make tons of graphic designs for your brand in a short time and without spending a fortune. Brand away all your social media, website, and physical store with these templates. If you have enjoyed this post you might also want to visit our Design templates to add new products to sell, 11 free design templates to share with your community, or check out these Design trends to keep an eye on.
Resources
FAQ

What They Say About us
"There are a lot of templates, mockups and designs with a great quality.This helps me a lot in my work, since I do it quickly and with great results"
Alberto Vazques
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
From:

/mo*

Unlimited Downloads
*Cancel anytime. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD. 1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any templates.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.