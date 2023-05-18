Ultimate Guide to Placeit's Video Maker

Creating a cool video is more challenging than it seems, especially when you have no idea how to start. However, if you're using Placeit Video Maker, we can guarantee that your videos will be as amazing as you imagine. So, are you ready for a complete tour of our tool? Let's start!

Create A Cool Video
A beautiful header composition with video elements of Placeit's video maker platform
Table of contents
What Types of Videos Can You Create?
With Placeit by Envato, you can create all these kinds of videos in a matter of minutes and still get stunning and professional results. Here are some examples:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Surpass your goals with professionally crafted designs
No design experience? No problem! All of Placeit’s social media templates are created by professional designers, so you can be sure you’ll get outstanding results every time. You can use the suggested fonts, color combinations, and graphics to get a stand-out-design or create your own masterpiece with your brand’s color palette and graphics!

Animated Logos

Is there anything better than an animated logo to capture all eyes? Using one of these logos will help you stand out from the competition and be recognized easily! Start making yours with just a few clicks!
A Complete Walk-Through of Placeit Video Maker
Ready to create an awesome video with Placeit Video Maker? Then check out this easy-peasy tutorial to make an attractive video within minutes.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Step 1. Head Over to Our video Maker
First things first, go to Placeit. It'll be easier to edit and save your changes if you register (it's free). 😉Once inside Placeit, click on our Videos section. Here you'll find that you can create different types of videos-for example, Instagram Stories or Promo Videos, to create a cool video according to your needs. Click on "Get Started" to explore our vast library of videos if you aren't sure which video to choose.
Two phones arranged vertically showing Placeit's video maker page
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Step 2. Browse Our Colossal Video Collection
Looking for the perfect template for you next video? Here are a few tricks to help you get started: First, we recommend using the search bar to filter by keywords. For example, search for "Summer". Then all the video templates containing that keyword will appear. Don't forget to add formats to make your search more complete: "Summer Videos".
⚡ If you want to avoid including a video format in the search bar, no worries! All available templates for your keyword should appear on the left of your screen.
Also, on the left side, you can browse our tags—if you click on "Brazil", for instance, you'll see a wide range of video templates related to that specific topic.
To find the most popular content or new additions to our video library, we highly recommend filtering your search results by "Mixed", "Best Selling", and "Newest". ⭐
By implementing these tips, you'll see results narrowed down even further—and then it'll be time for the next step!
Five beautiful video templates featuring a summer vibes theme design including some refreshing elements like flowers and cocos to decorate
Step 3. Choose a Video Template That Matches Your Style and Goals
While the Placeit Video Maker library is extensive, you can preview each template to ensure you're selecting the perfect template according to your needs. Just try hovering over a template to play it quickly. Once you've chosen the template you want to edit, it's time to give your touch to any template.
A collection of 3 vertical video templates with a cursor for customization options
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Step 4. Ready to Design? Let's Start Customizing!
Learn how to transform your video template into a spectacular and unique graphic by understanding how to maximize each element. Let's dive in together!
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.

Start by Adding Your Best Lines of Text

Replace the predetermined text of the template, add your desired message and get ready to change the font. Our library has unlimited font styles, and if you're like most people, you don't have time to go through the entire list. But here's the good news: we've already done it for you! So save yourself some time and just pick one of our pre-selected suggestions. If none of those are right for your project, click “More Fonts” to find the one that works best for you. It’ll automatically be updated once you select it. Lastly, click on the color square located next to your name’s font and pick your preferred shade. Pro Tip: If you don't see your favorite font, let us know here, and we'll try to add it. 😉
Three templates showing different typefaces to highlight the font customization option available on Placeit.net
Step 5. Time to Preview All Your Changes!
Once your video is how you like it, or even before -to preview your changes in action, you have to click on "Play all slides" to visualize your progress.
A video-playing image showing different color customization options for a Placeit video template
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Step 6. Download Your Video and Share It With the World!
Finally, once your masterpiece is processed, you can watch it completely. On that screen, you can download it or click on the "x" to continue making more changes.
🤩 Your video creation journey doesn't have to stop here; in the section on your right, you'll find a selection of suggested templates to continue creating similar videos.
An image featuring youtube channel statistics rising thanks to the use of tools like Placeit's video maker
Ready to Give Placeit Video Maker a Try?
Visuals have always played a fundamental role in any product or service. For instance, we could have the same product type with similar features, but aesthetics make the difference between buying or leaving a product at first glance, especially in the online world. Moreover, on the internet, surely you have noticed that many brands, content creators, influencers, and small business owners beautifully present their products or services. Well, the good news is that now you can do it too. With Placeit Video Maker, it's easier than ever to create stunning, creative, professional results. No matter your expertise with design editors, or your profession, anyone who wants to project an attractive image can do it using our tool. So, whatever your goal or idea, you'll find a video template that meets your needs. Start making beautiful videos without spending hours learning complicated design software and Photoshop tricks
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.
Resources
FAQ

What They Say About us
A simple background featuring the MS letters that stand for the initials of the Trustpilot review for Placeit by Envato made by Maria Segoviano
I love Placeit! What I was looking for, I found it immediately!! The content was very organized, so that helped me a lot. I’m a YouTuber who was looking for an intro and found tons. I would definitely recommend it to people who are YouTubers. When it comes to editing the video, it’s quite forward as well! Super easy! Love it!
Maria Segoviano
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
From:

/mo*

Unlimited Downloads
*Cancel anytime. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD. 1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any templates.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.