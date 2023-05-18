Step 2. Browse Our Colossal Video Collection

Looking for the perfect template for you next video? Here are a few tricks to help you get started: First, we recommend using the search bar to filter by keywords. For example, search for "Summer". Then all the video templates containing that keyword will appear. Don't forget to add formats to make your search more complete: "Summer Videos".

⚡ If you want to avoid including a video format in the search bar, no worries! All available templates for your keyword should appear on the left of your screen.

Also, on the left side, you can browse our tags—if you click on "Brazil", for instance, you'll see a wide range of video templates related to that specific topic.

To find the most popular content or new additions to our video library, we highly recommend filtering your search results by "Mixed", "Best Selling", and "Newest". ⭐

By implementing these tips, you'll see results narrowed down even further—and then it'll be time for the next step!