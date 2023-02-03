What’s the Best Logo Size?

The best size for your logo will depend on what you’re planning to use it for. Ideally, you will be able to use your logo for something as small as a favicon and as large as a billboard, so you can see how the ideal logo size can change depending on its use. With that said, here are the recommended logo sizes for some common use cases.

Ideal Logo Size for Web

Using your logo for the web can mean different things since the term web is so broad. The most common things you will need to adapt your logo for include:

• Company Website: When you look at a company’s website you’ll notice that their logo is present on every page. Usually, the logo will appear on the top left-hand side of a website and will be incorporated into the menu or navigation. If you’re using a website template, this will usually have logo size guidelines for you to follow. If not, then 250 x 150px will be a safe size to start with.

• Favicon: A favicon is a tiny icon that you see on all the tabs you have open in your browser. This is usually a variation of a logo that is reduced to just the icon. Because of this, it’s best to avoid using text in your favicon because it will be unreadable. The ideal size for this is 16 x 16px.

• Email Signature: Using an email signature that includes your brand’s logo is a great idea, especially if you’re communicating with people outside of your organization. It gives your emails authority and legitimacy, so definitely have one set up. It’s best to stick with a logo that is 320px in width and max 100px in height so that you’re sure it’ll display properly on desktop and mobile devices.

The Best Logo Size for Social Media

If you’re planning to set up social media accounts for your brand, it’s great practice to use your logo for your profile picture. Stick to a PNG file and these size recommendations:

Instagram Profile Picture Display Shape: Circular Size: 320 x 320px Twitter Profile Picture Display Shape: Circular Size: 400 x 400px, max 2MB Cover/Header Photo Size: 1500 х 500px Facebook Profile Picture Display Shape: Circular Size: 170 х 170px Cover Photo Size: 851 x 315px, max 100KB YouTube Profile PictureDisplay Shape: CircularSize: 800 x 800px, max 4MBBanner Size: 2048 x 1152px, max 6MB

Logo Sizes for Print Items

Finally, if you plan to use your logo for print items, the recommended size can vary quite a bit. There isn’t one size that will work across the board, so work with your designer and print shop to get it just right. To help you get it right, here are some recommendations:

• T-Shirts

Maximum print area: 14 x 15 inches Center chest: 6 x 5 inches – 10 x 8 inches Chest pocket (doesn’t have to be on an actual pocket): 2.5 x 2.5 inches – 5 x 5 inches. Sleeve: 1 x 1 inch – 4 x 4 inches.

• Mugs

For 11 oz. mugs, the print area is 8.5 x 3 inches. The final size will depend on the look you want, so you can always size up or down.

• Round Buttons/Pins

Band and art buttons: These can be anywhere from 1.25 inches to 1.5 inches.

Campaign buttons: These are usually on the bigger side and measure 2.25 inches.

• Business Cards

Standard business cards in the United States measure 3.5 x 2 inches, and in the UK and most of Europe, they measure 3.3 x 2.1 inches. Your logo size will depend on the design you use, but should be smaller than the whole business card area.