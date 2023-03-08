Your Ultimate Guide to Placeit Mockups

Take your brand to the next level with Placeit’s professionally shot mockups! Our huge and ever-growing library of mockups means you can forget about expensive photoshoots and save tons of time while still getting the professional results you want! Find mockups for every product under the sun so you can get your latest designs ready to sell as soon as today!

Browse Placeit’s Mockups
Customizable Mockups for Everything from T-Shirts to Art Prints
Table of contents
✨ Need some mockup inspo? Check out Placeit’s best selling mockups!

What Is a Mockup?

In general terms, a mockup is a model that is used to present products or designs in a more realistic manner. You can use mockups to present new products and designs, among many other things without actually having to go through the process of manufacturing, shipping, and photographing your new designs.
For example, if you own an apparel brand, every new t-shirt design means not only creating the design, but also getting it printed on t-shirts, getting t-shirts shipped to you, hiring models and photographers for a photoshoot, editing your photos, and finally posting your new merch in your store.
With mockups, this becomes much easier because you can cut out the printing, shipping, and photoshoot parts. You can simply take your new design, upload it on a t-shirt mockup, download this mockup and have your new design ready to post in your shop in minutes.
You might think you don’t need mockups, but using them will give you a leg up on the competition while also helping you save so much time and so much money, which can only be good for your business.

How to Customize a Mockup on Placeit

Customizing a mockup couldn’t be easier thanks to Placeit’s mockup templates. You don’t need any special software or design skills since you can do it all straight from your browser! This means you can have a customized mockup without Photoshop or any other program in no time. Make sure you have the design you want to put on a mockup within reach and follow these simple steps:
  1. Log in to Placeit and mouse over the Mockups dropdown in the menu.
  2. Mouse over the different subcategories to see what types of mockups they include. Find the type of mockup you’re looking for and click on it.
  3. Next, you’ll need to choose a mockup to customize. You can scroll through the many options available or use the filters to narrow down your search. You can use the tags on the left-hand side of your screen for a more refined search as well as the Sort By option at the top. This will let you sort the results by mixed, best selling, or newest.
  4. When you find a mockup you like, click on it to start editing.
  5. Upload your design straight from your Placeit downloads or from your device. Resize and position your design right where you want it and hit the crop button.
  6. Now, choose a color for the item you’re customizing.
  7. Finally, you can add some text to your mockup or even an additional graphic, such as your logo, to turn your mockup into a fully branded image.
  8. Once your design is ready, hit the download button. Just like that, you have a high-quality image to promote your latest design!
Browse Placeit’s Mockups

When to Use Mockups

There are many use cases for mockups, but to help you get a better understanding of how to get the most out of them, here are some of the most common mockup uses cases:

Create a Product Catalog

For eCommerce shops and marketplace sellers that focus on apparel and other print products, mockups provide the easiest way to create a product catalog. You can find loads of mockups on Placeit that range from a mockup for clothing to art print mockups, all just as easy to customize and download.
✨ Looking for high quality apparel designs? Browse Placeit’s t-shirt design templates!

Create Social Media Images and Videos

Whether you want to advertise your latest clothing designs or simply need lifestyle images that match your brand, mockups are the way to go. You can customize them with your designs and your brand’s logo and color palette to create branded graphics that are instantly recognizable.

Present a Preview of a New Design

If you’re a designer, mockups are a great way to show your clients what your finished work will look like in the real world. Showing clients a flat design file won’t be as effective as them seeing your finished design on a photorealistic mockup.

Impress Investors with a Photorealistic Product

Similarly, mockups give you a chance to make a bigger impact on potential investors. Bring the new product you’re working on to life by using customizable mockup images.
✨ Design a professional logo in seconds with Placeit’s Logo Maker!

Types of Mockups by Category

Now that you know what mockups are all about and how to choose the perfect one for the job, let’s go over the many, many types of mockups you’ll find on Placeit!

Apparel Mockups

If you have an apparel brand, we have the mockups you need to promote all of your products. Create an entire product catalog with our ever-growing collection of mockups that include everything from t-shirt and tank top mockups to hats and hoodies!
Browse Apparel Mockups
Compilation Image Featuring a T-Shirt Mockup, Hoodie Mockup, and Beanie Mockup

Digital Mockups

Need promotional images of your website redesign or simply want to upgrade your web design portfolio with stunning photorealistic mockups? We’ve got a whole collection of digital mockups where you can find all sorts of Apple products, like iPhones, MacBooks, and iMacs, and Android devices as well!
Browse Digital Mockups
Compilation Image Featuring an iPhone Mockup, MacBook Mockup, and iMac Mockup

Print Mockups

Looking for a way to share your corporate designs with a client? Check out Placeit’s print mockups that include everything from flyer and business card mockups to packaging mockups. You’ll also find book cover mockups and magazine mockups to showcase your latest cover design iteration before sending to print!
Browse Print Mockups
Compilation Image Featuring a Book Mockup, Branding Mockup, and Packaging Mockup

POD Mockups

Turn your print on demand business into a huge success with the help of these POD friendly mockups! Beyond apparel mockups, you’ll also find customizable mockups for coffee mugs, phone cases, pillows, bags, and more!
Browse POD Mockups
Compilation Image Featuring a Phone Case Mockup, Mug Mockup, and Tote Bag Mockup

Promotional Mockups

Create amazing promotional material and preview what your designs will look like in real life with promotional mockups. Find mockups for banners, billboards, signs, and Facebook ads to show off your designs!
Browse Promo Mockups
Compilation Image Featuring a Billboard Mockup and Sign Mockups

Video Mockups

Mockups don’t have to be still images. In fact, Placeit has a huge range of video mockups that are just as easy to customize straight from your browser! Find video mockups for t-shirts, bags, mugs, hats, and much more!
Browse Video Mockups
✨ Can’t find the type of mockup you want? Let us know here so we can get to work on it!

Where Can You Find Free Mockups?

Placeit offers monthly free templates that include mockups of all types, along with design templates, videos, and even some free logo templates. If you see something you like, grab it because it might not be free for long! Our collection of free templates is updated every month, so don’t risk losing out on that template you really want.
Explore Free Templates

Last Words

Mockups are just the tool you need to take your designs to the next level! Whether you’re an apparel seller or you own a print shop, our ever-growing library of mockups is here to simplify your work while saving you money. Browse our extensive collection of mockups and customize any template to suit your needs straight from your browser. There’s no additional software or design skills needed to get the images you want.
Resources
FAQ

What They Say About us
I am a one man shop and their product has saved me a ton of time producing high quality productions
Brenden Rendo
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
From:

/mo*

Unlimited Downloads
*Cancel anytime. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD. 1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any templates.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.