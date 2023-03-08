What Is a Mockup?

In general terms, a mockup is a model that is used to present products or designs in a more realistic manner. You can use mockups to present new products and designs, among many other things without actually having to go through the process of manufacturing, shipping, and photographing your new designs.

For example, if you own an apparel brand, every new t-shirt design means not only creating the design, but also getting it printed on t-shirts, getting t-shirts shipped to you, hiring models and photographers for a photoshoot, editing your photos, and finally posting your new merch in your store.

With mockups, this becomes much easier because you can cut out the printing, shipping, and photoshoot parts. You can simply take your new design, upload it on a t-shirt mockup, download this mockup and have your new design ready to post in your shop in minutes.

You might think you don’t need mockups, but using them will give you a leg up on the competition while also helping you save so much time and so much money, which can only be good for your business.