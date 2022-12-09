But First, What Colors Are in a Winter Palette?

When we think of winter, dark and cold colors usually come to mind, but each season brings many more colors within itself. In this season's palettes, we'll look at the four sub-seasons: bright winter, cool winter, dark winter, and true winter. But also some Christmas and New Year's Eve combinations that make up this icy season. And, of course, we'll include some examples so you can see and understand them better.

🏂 Note: It's worth mentioning that these sub-season colors focus more on people's clothes or physical appearance. But either way, it's a great thing to include in your POD product lines or any design.

Hey, if you're struggling with colors, watch this quick video to learn how to make incredible, bold combinations for this wintery season: