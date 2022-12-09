Frosty Winter Color Palettes for Living Winter in Wonderland

Looking for the best winter color palettes? Look no further! Grab a cup of hot chocolate, bundle up, and get ready to discover the different amazing shades of winter to spark your designs during the chilly season. Find from icy blues, burnt reds, and pine greens to deep shades of purple and more!

Table of contents

When Does Winter Start?

According to the calendar, and at least in the northern hemisphere, the hot beverages and fuzzy socks season officially begins on December 21st and ends on March 20th. So, we're at a good time to start planning, decorating, and getting inspired by the festive spirit.
⭐ Pro Tip: If you want to be updated with the most relevant and significant events or commercial dates for the winter season, then don't miss out on our eCommerce calendar for hustlers and our t-shirt calendar, in which you'll find tons of ideas for your POD business.

+45 Winter Color Palettes Every Snowman Will Love

For this winter season, we've brought you a beautiful collection of shades inspired by the most significant winter events and the classification of winter undertones. Best of all, you'll find the HEX codes below each image, so you can copy and paste them into your favorite design editor, whether it's Placeit by Envato, Photoshop, or any other tool you like.
So, without further ado, let's check what winter color palettes are perfect for this upcoming season.

But First, What Colors Are in a Winter Palette?

When we think of winter, dark and cold colors usually come to mind, but each season brings many more colors within itself. In this season's palettes, we'll look at the four sub-seasons: bright winter, cool winter, dark winter, and true winter. But also some Christmas and New Year's Eve combinations that make up this icy season. And, of course, we'll include some examples so you can see and understand them better.
🏂 Note: It's worth mentioning that these sub-season colors focus more on people's clothes or physical appearance. But either way, it's a great thing to include in your POD product lines or any design.
Hey, if you're struggling with colors, watch this quick video to learn how to make incredible, bold combinations for this wintery season:

Bright Winter Color Palettes

By their name, we can get a clue as to what colors we will see next. The bright shades of winter are characterized by being luminous and are sometimes associated with a mix of winter and spring. You can even add some light colors but not too bright, but rather opaque or a bit muted.
Colors that are an absolute yes for this palette: acid yellow, azure, Chinese blue, cobalt blue, emerald, hot pink, iced aqua, icy grays, light gray marl, lobelia, pink ice, royal blue, sapphire, shocking pink, silver, true red, violet, and white.
A breathtaking view of a snowy mountain and a forest captured in a photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#B9A4BF | #9781A6 | #657BA6 #F2CCB6 | #F2B2AC
A photograph of a cozy cabin in the middle of a snowy forest, accompanied by color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#455473 | #7C8EA6 | #F29F05 #D97904 | #733702
A cool snowman in a snowy mountain captured in a photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#2E688C | #3887A6 | #586B73 #D9CCCC | #A69C9C
A photograph of a pinkish sky featuring two dogs facing each other and in the middle of a forest covered by snow, accompanied by color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#F28D9F | #4D6473 | #AAB7B7 #F2B694 | #F2DAD8
A dark snowy forest captured in a photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#BFA8B1 | #A68698 | #223459 #172940 | #F2DCDC
An area view of a hut in the middle of a snow-covered forest, captured in a photograph, is accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#C7CFD9 | #56778C | #8AABBF #F6A643 | #731702
A closeup photograph of two Christmas trees covered with snow featuring color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#F0F0F2 | #77B3D9 | #BDDEF2 #011C26 | #014034
A photograph showing a snowy road with snow-covered with Christmas trees and featuring color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#D9BFD4 | #5E728C | #849EBF #3E4A59 | #B8C6D9
🌻 Looking for some combinations for the next season? Then dive into a vibrant world of spring color palettes to infuse your designs with this blooming energy.

Cool Winter Color Palettes

These colors are 100% cool. They tend to be duller and darker, lacking luminosity. Therefore, warm or pastel colors are out of the game. On the other hand, colors like black, burgundy, cassis, charcoal gray, charcoal, dark red, deep claret, deepest indigo, light gray marl, mulberry, navy, pale gray, pine, raspberry, silver, and soft gray are a hit when it comes to cool winter color palettes.
A photograph of a little girl covered by lights and reading Christmas tales while sited next to a tree and featuring color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#F2F2F2 | #734D2D | #BFA893 #8C0303 | #590202
A photograph of a cabin in the middle of a snowy forest in a misty environment shows color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#5D6273 | #A4ABBF | #C1C7D9 #F2913D | #A65526
A photograph of a tray containing orange slices featuring color circles displays the main image's corresponding hex codes.
#BF895A | #BFB0A3 | #D9D2CC #A64826 | #401D10
A photograph showing a bowl with Christmas gingerbread dolls containing colored circles accompanied by the corresponding HEX codes from the main image.
#F28705 | #BF8654 | #D9C9BA #BF4904 | #40200E
A photograph of a Christmas advent wreath containing colored circles accompanied by the corresponding HEX codes from the main image.
#1A2622 | #20402E | #73574D #592D23 | #A69C9C
A magic night town photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#797C8C | #111826 | #2F3D59 #14548C | #014029
A photograph showing a red mailbox to Santa, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#592227 | #F26671 | #D2D7D9 #A63737 | #262626
A photograph showing a tasty and traditional Christmas dessert being decorated by a woman, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#8C031C | #590212 | #929EA6 #0D0D0B | #8C673A

Dark Winter Color Palettes

This winter color palette is just a mix of this cold season but also slightly combines fall colors. Here prevail the burnt and deep colors like aubergine, cassis, deep claret, forest green marl, gray light gray marl, mallard, mid-gray, mole, navy, passion flower, pebble gray, pine green, purple, stone, true red, among others.
A photograph of a blue-green door holding a red Christmas wreath, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#A6121F | #012E40 | #00090D #0A4B59 | #D92525
A photograph of a tray containing different classic Christmas desserts, accompanied by colored circles showing their corresponding hexadecimal codes.
#A60311 | #730217 | #40030E #A6A29C | #8C4303
A cute little dog dressed as a Santa elf captured in a photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#F20519 | #A60311 | #590209 #014017 | #035921
A breathtaking aurora boreal captured in a photograph, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#012340 | #024959 | #027368 #03A688 | #04BF7B
A photograph of a red car carrying a Christmas tree, accompanied by colored circles showing their corresponding hexadecimal codes.
#590209 | #A60321 | #012611 #D99873 | #A67C63
A Christmas sphere with a tree encapsulated inside captured in a photograph, accompanied by colored circles showing their corresponding hexadecimal codes.
#8704BF | #6829A6 | #4C2E8C #021859 | #011640
A hot air balloon of colored lights captured in a photograph, accompanied by colored circles showing their corresponding HEX codes.
#7D5EBF | #635FD9 | #593202 #F2522E | #0D0D0D
A closeup photograph of two Christmas spheres displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#A60311 | #73020C | #000D0C #F2E8DF | #400101

True Winter Color Palettes

This color palette is the one that comes to mind when we think of winter colors. This palette includes dark and bright shades—for example, black, bright navy, charcoal, cherry, cobalt blue, emerald green, fuchsia, holly berry red, hot pink, lobelia, purple, raspberry, sapphire, silver, and white.
A lovely photograph of a pink car carrying a Christmas tree, accompanied by colored circles showing their corresponding HEX codes.
#A64E5E | #F2F2F2 | #070A0D #4F6D3B | #8C0303
An adorable photo of a cute dog laying on the snow, accompanied by color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#E4EAF2 | #979FA6 | #242625 #727372 | #BF6849
A minimalist kitchen decorated for Christmas, with color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#F2F2F2 | #D9D9D9 | #8C6E5D #0D0A09 | #261E1C
A closeup photograph featuring two giant Christmas trees on a dark night, with color circles displaying their corresponding hex codes.
#6F04D9 | #5207F2 | #1E1D40 #111226 | #0D0D0D
A photograph featuring a Christmas beverage served on a mug, accompanied by color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#D9D9D9 | #494834 | #BF834E #8C4F2B | #A6A4A4
A photograph showing a city at night with falling snowflakes, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#2C3A40 | #F2F2F2 | #000D09 #01401C | #A64E2E
A photograph showing an imposing new york building at night and on christmas eve, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#A69498 | #A48ABF | #6A4EA6 #011826 | #FFF4CE
A photograph of a little girl wearing a bright pink jacket in wintertime, accompanied by colored circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#BF0449 | #D90467 | #F24998 #252625 | #F2F2F2

Winter Christmas Color Palettes

Of course, we needed to include one of the most representative events of the winter season. Here, you'll find some super festive and Christmasy images for welcoming Decemburrr. Our list does include red, but you'll discover a variety of colors that will enlighten your holiday season. Get your dose of winter inspiration:
A photograph of a room decorated in golden tones and with a Christmas tree, accompanied by color circles displaying the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#F2F2F2 | #BF7E04 | #A65D03 #A68263 | #8C8888
A photograph of a burning fireplace, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#F2DF80 | #F2EBDF | #F27405 #8C3503 | #735340
A photograph showing Santa Claus placing a sphere on the Christmas tree inside a house, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#9ACDD9 | #000D0A | #736B5C #F2A341 | #F2780C
A photograph showing a woman dressed in warm winter clothing holding a flare light, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#F2C791 | #F2994B | #D96725 #733E1F | #401910
A photograph showing a closeup of a Christmas tree showing its branches and snowflakes, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hex codes of the main image.
#C7CFD9 | #7AA5BF | #01261F #D99B66 | #8C6A56
A photograph showing a snow-filled forest and a path illuminated by yellow lights, accompanied by colored circles showing the corresponding hexadecimal codes of the main image.
#123E59 | #F2B56B | #D99B66 #BF7950 | #8C513B
A photograph showing a hot chocolate served in a mug and accompanied by marshmallows with candles around it, along with colored circles showing the hex codes corresponding to the main image.
#F2EADF | #BFB6AE | #8C6F5E #A6261B | #591C16
An angle of a living room with warm lights and Christmas decorations captured in a photograph, showing colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#F29F05 | #593202 | #D9CEC5 #A65E44 | #A61717

New Year's Color Palettes

To end the year on a high note, here are some color palettes inspired by New Year's Eve. Add these colors to your designs and printed materials to create an aesthetically pleasing, sophisticated look.
A man on his back holding a flare captured in a photograph, showing colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#D9C1C5 | #012340 | #F2A25C #F2AD94 | #F28177
Four metallic ballons for the 2023 year in a pink background featuring colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#F25781 | #F285B8 | #D9A404 #F26363 | #F2F2F2
A photograph showing a bottle of wine accompanied by golden decorations alluding to 2023 showing colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#A66369 | #F2C2CF | #F2F1DF #D9C355 | #A67A46
A photograph showing a microphone with silver decorations alluding to the year 2023, accompanied by colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#F2DA63 | #735A2D | #F2CC85 #A6A198 | #D9D6D0
A photograph showing a group of friends celebrating the arrival of a new year, accompanied by colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the shades of the main image.
#F2D64B | #F29B30 | #BF6A1F #592202 | #260B01
A minimalist photograph showing a 2022 figure made of candles, accompanied by colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#BF0413 | #BF5B04 | #D99255 #BFB1A4 | #D9D1CC
A photograph of a woman holding a champagne glass filled with small colored candies, accompanied by colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#F279B2 | #D8BAD9 | #04D9D9 #04D9B2 | #F2CB05
A photograph showing a giant Christmas tree and a 2022 made of metallic balloons, accompanied by colored circles and hex codes corresponding to the tones of the main image.
#BF0426 | #8C031C | #590219 #A66B38 | #D9AB82

How to Incorporate These Winter Color Palettes Into Your Designs

It's super simple! As you can see, below each image, there is a color in HEX format, which is a code that starts with the # sign and consists of 6 numbers and letters. This code means that you can find an exact color in any graphic design editor without guessing or taking ages to find the perfect color.
To show you how to do this, we're going to give you a mini tour of Placeit so you'll know how to incorporate one of these HEX codes into any Placeit graphic:
  1. Go to Placeit.net
  2. Select the category you want to edit.
  3. Find a template you like and click on it.
  4. Choose if you want to customize the text, the background, or any element with a HEX code.
  5. Whatever the case, click on the colored box and choose "Custom".
  6. Select the current HEX code and change it to one of your choices; you just need to paste it.
And that's it! Just like that, you can incorporate any of these HEX codes from our winter color palette selection into your designs. It doesn't matter if it's a mockup, a logo, a video, a gaming template, or a t-shirt. They all have the same function!
Last Words

No doubt, you now have a great list of winter color palette ideas that you can incorporate into any design. Whether you decide to do something special for this season or want to give a festive color twist to any item, these HEX-coded colors are sure to get you out of a jam. May the frost be with you for having happy ho-ho holidays!
FAQ

