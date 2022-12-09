When Does Winter Start?
According to the calendar, and at least in the northern hemisphere, the hot beverages and fuzzy socks season officially begins on December 21st and ends on March 20th. So, we're at a good time to start planning, decorating, and getting inspired by the festive spirit.
⭐ Pro Tip:
If you want to be updated with the most relevant and significant events or commercial dates for the winter season, then don't miss out on our eCommerce calendar
for hustlers and our t-shirt calendar
, in which you'll find tons of ideas for your POD business.
+45 Winter Color Palettes Every Snowman Will Love
For this winter season, we've brought you a beautiful collection of shades inspired by the most significant winter events and the classification of winter undertones. Best of all, you'll find the HEX codes below each image, so you can copy and paste them into your favorite design editor, whether it's Placeit by Envato
, Photoshop, or any other tool you like.
So, without further ado, let's check what winter color palettes are perfect for this upcoming season.
But First, What Colors Are in a Winter Palette?
When we think of winter, dark and cold colors usually come to mind, but each season brings many more colors within itself. In this season's palettes, we'll look at the four sub-seasons: bright winter, cool winter, dark winter, and true winter. But also some Christmas and New Year's Eve combinations that make up this icy season. And, of course, we'll include some examples so you can see and understand them better.
🏂 Note: It's worth mentioning that these sub-season colors focus more on people's clothes or physical appearance. But either way, it's a great thing to include in your POD product lines or any design.
Hey, if you're struggling with colors, watch this quick video to learn how to make incredible, bold combinations for this wintery season:
Bright Winter Color Palettes
By their name, we can get a clue as to what colors we will see next. The bright shades of winter are characterized by being luminous and are sometimes associated with a mix of winter and spring. You can even add some light colors but not too bright, but rather opaque or a bit muted.
Colors that are an absolute yes for this palette: acid yellow, azure, Chinese blue, cobalt blue, emerald, hot pink, iced aqua, icy grays, light gray marl, lobelia, pink ice, royal blue, sapphire, shocking pink, silver, true red, violet, and white.
#B9A4BF | #9781A6 | #657BA6
#F2CCB6 | #F2B2AC
#455473 | #7C8EA6 | #F29F05
#D97904 | #733702
#2E688C | #3887A6 | #586B73
#D9CCCC | #A69C9C
#F28D9F | #4D6473 | #AAB7B7
#F2B694 | #F2DAD8
#BFA8B1 | #A68698 | #223459
#172940 | #F2DCDC
#C7CFD9 | #56778C | #8AABBF
#F6A643 | #731702
#F0F0F2 | #77B3D9 | #BDDEF2
#011C26 | #014034
#D9BFD4 | #5E728C | #849EBF
#3E4A59 | #B8C6D9
🌻 Looking for some combinations for the next season? Then dive into a vibrant world of spring color palettes
to infuse your designs with this blooming energy.
Cool Winter Color Palettes
These colors are 100% cool. They tend to be duller and darker, lacking luminosity. Therefore, warm or pastel colors are out of the game. On the other hand, colors like black, burgundy, cassis, charcoal gray, charcoal, dark red, deep claret, deepest indigo, light gray marl, mulberry, navy, pale gray, pine, raspberry, silver, and soft gray are a hit when it comes to cool winter color palettes.
#F2F2F2 | #734D2D | #BFA893
#8C0303 | #590202
#5D6273 | #A4ABBF | #C1C7D9
#F2913D | #A65526
#BF895A | #BFB0A3 | #D9D2CC
#A64826 | #401D10
#F28705 | #BF8654 | #D9C9BA
#BF4904 | #40200E
#1A2622 | #20402E | #73574D
#592D23 | #A69C9C
#797C8C | #111826 | #2F3D59
#14548C | #014029
#592227 | #F26671 | #D2D7D9
#A63737 | #262626
#8C031C | #590212 | #929EA6
#0D0D0B | #8C673A
Dark Winter Color Palettes
This winter color palette is just a mix of this cold season but also slightly combines fall colors. Here prevail the burnt and deep colors like aubergine, cassis, deep claret, forest green marl, gray light gray marl, mallard, mid-gray, mole, navy, passion flower, pebble gray, pine green, purple, stone, true red, among others.
#A6121F | #012E40 | #00090D
#0A4B59 | #D92525
#A60311 | #730217 | #40030E
#A6A29C | #8C4303
#F20519 | #A60311 | #590209
#014017 | #035921
#012340 | #024959 | #027368
#03A688 | #04BF7B
#590209 | #A60321 | #012611
#D99873 | #A67C63
#8704BF | #6829A6 | #4C2E8C
#021859 | #011640
#7D5EBF | #635FD9 | #593202
#F2522E | #0D0D0D
#A60311 | #73020C | #000D0C
#F2E8DF | #400101
True Winter Color Palettes
This color palette is the one that comes to mind when we think of winter colors. This palette includes dark and bright shades—for example, black, bright navy, charcoal, cherry, cobalt blue, emerald green, fuchsia, holly berry red, hot pink, lobelia, purple, raspberry, sapphire, silver, and white.
#A64E5E | #F2F2F2 | #070A0D
#4F6D3B | #8C0303
#E4EAF2 | #979FA6 | #242625
#727372 | #BF6849
#F2F2F2 | #D9D9D9 | #8C6E5D
#0D0A09 | #261E1C
#6F04D9 | #5207F2 | #1E1D40
#111226 | #0D0D0D
#D9D9D9 | #494834 | #BF834E
#8C4F2B | #A6A4A4
#2C3A40 | #F2F2F2 | #000D09
#01401C | #A64E2E
#A69498 | #A48ABF | #6A4EA6
#011826 | #FFF4CE
#BF0449 | #D90467 | #F24998
#252625 | #F2F2F2
Winter Christmas Color Palettes
Of course, we needed to include one of the most representative events of the winter season. Here, you'll find some super festive and Christmasy images for welcoming Decemburrr. Our list does include red, but you'll discover a variety of colors that will enlighten your holiday season.
Get your dose of winter inspiration:
#F2F2F2 | #BF7E04 | #A65D03
#A68263 | #8C8888
#F2DF80 | #F2EBDF | #F27405
#8C3503 | #735340
#9ACDD9 | #000D0A | #736B5C
#F2A341 | #F2780C
#F2C791 | #F2994B | #D96725
#733E1F | #401910
#C7CFD9 | #7AA5BF | #01261F
#D99B66 | #8C6A56
#123E59 | #F2B56B | #D99B66
#BF7950 | #8C513B
#F2EADF | #BFB6AE | #8C6F5E
#A6261B | #591C16
#F29F05 | #593202 | #D9CEC5
#A65E44 | #A61717
New Year's Color Palettes
To end the year on a high note, here are some color palettes inspired by New Year's Eve. Add these colors to your designs and printed materials to create an aesthetically pleasing, sophisticated look.
#D9C1C5 | #012340 | #F2A25C
#F2AD94 | #F28177
#F25781 | #F285B8 | #D9A404
#F26363 | #F2F2F2
#A66369 | #F2C2CF | #F2F1DF
#D9C355 | #A67A46
#F2DA63 | #735A2D | #F2CC85
#A6A198 | #D9D6D0
#F2D64B | #F29B30 | #BF6A1F
#592202 | #260B01
#BF0413 | #BF5B04 | #D99255
#BFB1A4 | #D9D1CC
#F279B2 | #D8BAD9 | #04D9D9
#04D9B2 | #F2CB05
#BF0426 | #8C031C | #590219
#A66B38 | #D9AB82
How to Incorporate These Winter Color Palettes Into Your Designs
It's super simple! As you can see, below each image, there is a color in HEX format, which is a code that starts with the # sign and consists of 6 numbers and letters. This code means that you can find an exact color in any graphic design editor without guessing or taking ages to find the perfect color.
To show you how to do this, we're going to give you a mini tour of Placeit so you'll know how to incorporate one of these HEX codes into any Placeit graphic:
- Go to Placeit.net
- Select the category you want to edit.
- Find a template you like and click on it.
- Choose if you want to customize the text, the background, or any element with a HEX code.
- Whatever the case, click on the colored box and choose "Custom".
- Select the current HEX code and change it to one of your choices; you just need to paste it.
And that's it! Just like that, you can incorporate any of these HEX codes from our winter color palette selection into your designs. It doesn't matter if it's a mockup, a logo, a video, a gaming template, or a t-shirt. They all have the same function! Browse Our Holiday Templates
🎄 We upload new designs every day. We recommend you filter by "Newest" to see all our latest additions.
Last Words
No doubt, you now have a great list of winter color palette ideas that you can incorporate into any design. Whether you decide to do something special for this season or want to give a festive color twist to any item, these HEX-coded colors are sure to get you out of a jam. May the frost be with you for having happy ho-ho holidays!