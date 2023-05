Quick Beginner’s Guide: How to Use Hex Codes

First things first, the hex code is an alphanumeric code, usually composed of # followed by 6 elements. This code makes it easier to find an exact color. While there are the colors we all know, they, in turn, have different shades and intensities that create new colors. For example, if we think of green, there are light green, dark green, olive, lemon, and more varieties. It may seem complex now, but when it comes to design, the more colors we have, the better. Remember that each color means and represents something specific, which will help us differentiate ourselves from others and convey a particular message. The best part of using these types of codes is that they’re universal. This means that no matter what software or design program you're using, you’ll surely be able to use hex codes.