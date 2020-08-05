A Quick Intro to Hex Codes

If you’re wondering what a hex code is, we’ve got you covered. In basic terms, it’s a code that is used to identify very specific colors. It’s made up of a # followed by a string of six numbers and/or letters. Using a hex code makes it easier to identify specific colors, save them, and communicate them across a team. For example, rather than telling your designer that you want an element of your brand’s logo to be blue, you can give them the exact blue you want using a hex code. They won’t have to guess whether you want a light blue, a dark blue, etc. You can then use this same blue hex code to create other branded designs for a more cohesive look. Hex codes are universal, which means you can use them in any design program and get the exact color you want every time. Sticking to hex codes can simplify your design process and help you maintain a uniform look no matter what design program you’re using. Once you’ve mastered hex codes, learn how to use color combinations to make your designs shine!