Using hex codes to customize Placeit’s templates is super easy, so no need to shy away from this. We can walk you through how to add your favorite colors to any template in three easy steps:
- Head over to Placeit and open up the template you want to customize.
- Once inside the template, open up the color picker tool for the item you want to customize. This might be a background color, a text color, a graphic, or even a t-shirt color.
- With the color picker tool open, click on the tab that says Custom to see the current hex color code being used. You can replace the current color with the hex code you want to use. Hit enter to see the change.