The Best Spring Color Palettes to Get You Ready for the Season

With the end of winter finally in sight, it’s time to get ready for a colorful and joyful spring season. To get you and your brand ready for this seasonal shift, check out these spring color palettes that are perfect for the season!

Table of contents
Friendly Reminder: Spring is ushered in on March 20th in the Northern Hemisphere. The last day of spring is June 21st, which marks the beginning of the summer season.

Spring Is in the Air

Spring is often associated with blooming flowers after rainy days, new life, sunshine, and even earthy tones. These new beginnings bring with them feelings of hope, joy, and happiness which influence the spring color combinations associated with the season. The colors of the season tend to be bright and warm with yellow undertones whether they are pastel spring colors, vivid tones, or anything in between. The main sub seasons included in the spring are true spring, warm spring, bright spring, and light spring. While these sub seasons have differences, they still fit within the general spring umbrella. You can find inspiring color palettes for all of these spring sub seasons below. Don’t worry, we’ve included the hex codes for all of the colors so that you can use them in all of your spring designs!

A Quick Intro to Hex Codes

If you’re wondering what a hex code is, we’ve got you covered. In basic terms, it’s a code that is used to identify very specific colors. It’s made up of a # followed by a string of six numbers and/or letters. Using a hex code makes it easier to identify specific colors, save them, and communicate them across a team. For example, rather than telling your designer that you want an element of your brand’s logo to be blue, you can give them the exact blue you want using a hex code. They won’t have to guess whether you want a light blue, a dark blue, etc. You can then use this same blue hex code to create other branded designs for a more cohesive look. Hex codes are universal, which means you can use them in any design program and get the exact color you want every time. Sticking to hex codes can simplify your design process and help you maintain a uniform look no matter what design program you’re using. Once you’ve mastered hex codes, learn how to use color combinations to make your designs shine!

How to Customize Placeit Templates with Spring Colors

Using hex codes to customize Placeit’s templates is super easy, so no need to shy away from this. We can walk you through how to add your favorite colors to any template in three easy steps:
  1. Head over to Placeit and open up the template you want to customize.
  2. Once inside the template, open up the color picker tool for the item you want to customize. This might be a background color, a text color, a graphic, or even a t-shirt color.
  3. With the color picker tool open, click on the tab that says Custom to see the current hex color code being used. You can replace the current color with the hex code you want to use. Hit enter to see the change.

Spring Color Palettes for Your Every Mood

For those of us who didn’t go to design school, knowing how to combine colors can be tricky and even overwhelming. You may know how spring makes you feel and what you want to evoke with your spring designs, but actually accomplishing this can prove to be a challenge. Luckily, we’re here to help with a collection of color palettes and color combinations that can inspire your spring designs and help you communicate your feelings through color. Feel free to use any of these palettes to create t-shirt designs, social media posts, or even to pick your wedding colors! Let’s jump right in!

True Spring Color Palettes

When you think of true spring, think of bright and sunny colors that convey joy, fun, and exuberance. Some spring elements that are reminiscent of true spring colors include sunshine, fruit, blue water, and lush plants. Compared to other spring color palettes, true spring colors are warmer than bright spring and light spring colors.
True Spring Color Palette Featuring Bright Colors
#C64102 | #F2D715 | #3DCD10 | #BB2600 | #39BABA
True Spring Color Palette Inspired by a Tropical Beach Scene
#01CCBC | #01B5D2 | #B5DFE8 | #ACBD6D | #ECE1CF
True Spring Color Palette Featuring Bright Greens and Oranges
#80AA00 | #8EBF4D | #E86318 | #FFA629 | #FFC939
True Spring Color Palette Featuring Shades of Green, Yellow, and Blue
#678A3C | #296504 | #B7C228 | #F2DB0F | #77A7F3
True Spring Color Palette Featuring Bright Colors Inspired by Colorful Macarons
#05BDD9 | #01D6AD | #FAE082 | #FCCDD4 | #FB7C47
True Spring Color Palette Inspired by Bright Colored Seasonal Fruits
#C363CE | #F99422 | #C1D561 | #E95A0B | #D2240B
Warm Spring Color Palettes

Warm spring may also be known as golden spring, and, as its name suggests, leans warmer with yellow undertones. In fact, these warm colors are closer to autumnal colors like orange toned reds, browns, yellowish pinks, and warm greens.
Warm Spring Color Palette With Orange and Brown Tones
#87B147 | #FDC855 | #FBB63F | #A87D63 | #BF9871
Warm Spring Color Palette Featuring Neutral and Light Colors
#D50701 | #FFE56F | #C6D286 | #EEAA67 | #F7EDE7
Warm Spring Color Palette Inspired by Cherries and Apricots
#E99A46 | #E17524 | #B00400 | #FED4A3 | #A1B56E
Warm Spring Color Palette With Orange and Green Tones
#E5D8D8 | #E2B17B | #E78347 | #FFAE0E | #648F36
Warm Spring Color Palette With Yellow and Green Tones
#A1A200 | #B4BF1F | #F2D650 | #FFE200 | #B1672B
Warm Spring Color Palette With Neutral Colors Inspired by a Flower Field
#FFA102 | #F6AB6A | #F2CFA9 | #CA8D41 | #866249
Bright Spring Color Palettes

Bright spring may also be known as clear spring and is known for vivid, bold, and bright colors. You can think of this color palette like a sunny, true spring color palette but leaning closer to winter colors with a bit of blue undertones. While these colors still have that signature spring warmth and yellow undertones, the colors in this palette are the coolest of the season. These colors tend to be more clear and in your face, like bright pinks, bold yellows, eye-catching blues, and the truest of reds.
Bright Spring Color Palette Inspired by Bright Colored Tulips
#FC0A04 | #F76F21 | #FCD62E | #C934C8 | #216600
Bright Spring Color Palette Inspired by an Apartment With Bright, Bold Colors
#00AFC7 | #E00703 | #F9E201 | #01A07E | #D75167
Bright Spring Color Palette With Bright Pinks, Light Blue, and Green
#D60082 | #F800C3 | #F56AE1 | #A9C8FC | #9CB42C
Bright Spring Color Palette Inspired by Red and Yellow Tulips
#E62211 | #FF3B2B | #7A952A | #FFE131 | #D3619C
Bright Spring Color Palette Inspired by Colorful Sunset
#FE7379 | #F66E00 | #F7A1A9 | #1B8B9F | #FFAC01
Bright Spring Color Palette Inspired by a Bright Blue Ocean
#83EBEC | #03C6D8 | #017ABB | #39D3BD | #07BEA8
Light Spring Color Palettes

Light spring colors are what we generally associate with new life, budding flowers, and the Easter holiday. They tend to be joyous and playful but also more delicate and light than other spring color palettes. This color palette is full of pastel colors like minty greens, airy blues, light pinks, and soft yellows. These tones still have the signature spring warmth and brightness, but lean closer to calming summer tones.
Light Spring Color Palette With Cotton Candy Pinks and Neutrals
#D1AFCE | #F4E1ED | #DCB4B2 | #FCEBEF | #C08F8C
Light Spring Color Palette Featuring Pastel Colors
#D19BB7 | #C7B1B1 | #A5B6CA | #A9AB50 | #D4AFC2
Light Spring Color Palette Featuring Light Blue and Neutral Shades
#CEEAF4 | #B1CDD0 | #C9D0E0 | #DF9A8B | #F4D2C6
#FDE578 | #C6BB4D | #FDC8C9 | #FDA08E | #F0C3C3
Light Spring Color Palette Inspired by Light Orange Tulips
#FDA475 | #E7BF8E | #FEDC7A | #C2B95A | #C2895E
Light Spring Color Palette Inspired by Pink Flowers in a Green Field
#E8DCDA | #C1C668 | #D0D293 | #D7DCD4 | #E3B29F
Last Words

There are many spring color trends and color palettes to choose from, but there’s no need to get overwhelmed deciding between them all. Think about what you want to evoke and what makes sense for your audience to figure out where to start. Play around with color, see what combinations suit your designs best, and enjoy experimenting with all your options. There’s no wrong way to do this, but color theory can help when you feel lost. Color can be intimidating for all of us, but once you start to get a better grasp of it, you can turn it into a powerful tool for your designs and your brand. Soon enough, you’ll be a color pro yourself!
