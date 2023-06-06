Types of Color Schemes
Now that you know how the color wheel is integrated, it's time to start thinking about the main color of your logo. This step will assist you in finding the colors that best match the shade you have pre-established as the one that distinguishes your brand. In this way, soon, you'll have the perfect logo color scheme.
Monochromatic. Is a palette with only one color possible? Indeed it is. That's why there are monochromatic combinations, in which a color is selected and accompanied by white, black, and gray to build that color, making it lighter or darker. This style is most suitable for brands that want to keep a simple logo color scheme.
Complementary. People say that opposites attract, and yes, it's true! Such is the case with this combination, which only requires two colors that are on opposite sides of the color wheel. They're perfect for creating a high contrast in any logo.
Analogous. Choose the analogous palette to create a logo color scheme with 2 or 3 colors that go well together. The selected colors are always placed next to each other on the color wheel. This means the colors are closely related, although there isn't much contrast since they're consecutive colors. However, it's perfect for those logos that want a more subtle and in-tune look.
Triadic trios. Follow this style if you've always wanted your next logo to contain 3 colors. It's perfect for those logos that want to be colorful and varied. You have to take your color wheel and visualize a triangle inside it; this way, you'll create a perfect harmony, usually characterized by vibrant and high-contrast colors.
Tetradic. Color lovers, this is the best combination for you. We're talking about the Tetradic style, which generates a perfect harmony with 4 colors, which is represented in the form of a rectangle in the chromatic wheel. They're usually distinguished by two sets of complementary colors.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Nunc eget lorem dolor sed viverra ipsum nunc. Tortor at risus viverra adipiscing at in tellus integer feugiat. Arcu cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus. A scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Eget nunc scelerisque viverra mauris in aliquam sem fringilla ut. Diam maecenas sed enim ut. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut. Id volutpat lacus laoreet non curabitur gravida arcu. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Sagittis orci a scelerisque purus semper eget duis at. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Augue ut lectus arcu bibendum at varius. Nam libero justo laoreet sit amet cursus sit amet. A diam sollicitudin tempor id eu nisl nunc mi ipsum. Et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas maecenas pharetra convallis posuere. Maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra et ultrices neque. Dictumst vestibulum rhoncus est pellentesque elit ullamcorper dignissim cras tincidunt. Purus ut faucibus pulvinar elementum integer enim neque volutpat. Ipsum a arcu cursus vitae congue mauris. Sagittis purus sit amet volutpat consequat mauris. Fames ac turpis egestas sed. In tellus integer feugiat scelerisque varius. A lacus vestibulum sed arcu. Egestas congue quisque egestas diam in. Est placerat in egestas erat imperdiet sed euismod nisi. Quam quisque id diam vel quam. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Morbi quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Diam quam nulla porttitor massa id.