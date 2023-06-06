A Complete Guide on Logo Color Schemes

Are you close to launching your own brand? If that's the case, let's start with one of the essential steps in branding: defining your logo color scheme. This mini-guide will show you how to create a combination that you love, and that aligns with your goals. Shall we get started?

A set of three design templates made with Placeit by Envato featuring a color picker for customization options
Table of contents
Your logo will be how you present yourself to others; therefore, you must choose the right colors to transmit the message you want. By now, you probably already have some colors in mind, but before creating a wild combination, you have to take baby steps. So, to choose the best color matches for your logo, let's learn more about the principles of color.
💡 Do you want to know what types of logos work best for your business? Then, find it out by taking this quick quiz!
Why Are Brand Colors Important?
Color is one of the main ingredients when it comes to logo design. These elements help us reflect and highlight the essence and strengths of our brand, differentiate us from our competitors, and establish meaningful relationships with our customers. In other words, colors provoke certain emotions, perceptions, and even behaviors. That's why it's so essential to choose the right ones.
101: The Color Wheel Is Your Ally
In case you didn’t know, there’s a great science behind this well-known color wheel. The combinations aren’t made randomly; they follow specific guidelines to please the human eye and make design easy.
A color wheel with all the different colors marked with a label that indicates whether it's a primary, secondary or tertiary color
Color wheel showing only the primary colors, accompanied by a label explaining the colors and the tones
Color wheel showing only the secondary colors, accompanied by a label explaining the colors and the tones
A color wheel showing only the tertiary colors, accompanied by a label explaining the colors and the tones
But What’s the Color Wheel
It’s a pie chart that shows the relationship between colors, which are integrated into three categories. First are the primary colors, then the secondary colors, and finally, the tertiary colors. As a result, we obtain a circular and colorful fan that integrates all these tones.
An awesome t-shirt design template that includes only primary colors featuring a blue alien playing football
Primary Colors
Red, blue, and yellow are the basis of everything. These colors can't be created by mixing other colors, but they're the ones in charge of giving life to new shades.
A cool t-shirt design template that includes only secondary colors featuring a green grovy alien wearing a dress
Secondary Colors
By mixing the primary colors, we obtain the secondary colors: orange (red + yellow), green (blue + yellow), and violet (red + blue).
A cute t-shirt design template that includes only tertiary colors featuring a cute alien wearing as a unicorn
Tertiary Colors
These color combination exist because the primary colors are mixed with the secondary colors adjacent. That is, green with blue gives a green-blue tone.
A quick intro to Hex codes
⚡ Once we understand how colors are made, we can jump into the different combinations to create our brand's perfect logo color scheme. Learn how to use color combinations in your designs!
Types of Color Schemes
Now that you know how the color wheel is integrated, it's time to start thinking about the main color of your logo. This step will assist you in finding the colors that best match the shade you have pre-established as the one that distinguishes your brand. In this way, soon, you'll have the perfect logo color scheme.
Monochromatic. Is a palette with only one color possible? Indeed it is. That's why there are monochromatic combinations, in which a color is selected and accompanied by white, black, and gray to build that color, making it lighter or darker. This style is most suitable for brands that want to keep a simple logo color scheme.
Complementary. People say that opposites attract, and yes, it's true! Such is the case with this combination, which only requires two colors that are on opposite sides of the color wheel. They're perfect for creating a high contrast in any logo.
Analogous. Choose the analogous palette to create a logo color scheme with 2 or 3 colors that go well together. The selected colors are always placed next to each other on the color wheel. This means the colors are closely related, although there isn't much contrast since they're consecutive colors. However, it's perfect for those logos that want a more subtle and in-tune look.
Triadic trios. Follow this style if you've always wanted your next logo to contain 3 colors. It's perfect for those logos that want to be colorful and varied. You have to take your color wheel and visualize a triangle inside it; this way, you'll create a perfect harmony, usually characterized by vibrant and high-contrast colors.
Tetradic. Color lovers, this is the best combination for you. We're talking about the Tetradic style, which generates a perfect harmony with 4 colors, which is represented in the form of a rectangle in the chromatic wheel. They're usually distinguished by two sets of complementary colors.
All the possible color combinations in six different variations are shown in this color wheel
🔥 Design a logo from scratch with The Ultimate Guide to Logo Design
The Meaning of Colors
We've already understood the basics of how the famous color wheel and its combinations are formed. Now it's time to delve into the meaning of colors and how each one of them impacts our logo.
🌈  Check out this year's color of the year!
Warm Colors

Red

  • Attributes: Power, energy, passion, desire, determination, speed, strength, anger, danger, motivation, excitement and emotion.
  • Negative side: Excess, aggressiveness, bad temper, danger, anger, forbidden, stress, and rebellion.
Cool Colors

Green

  • Symbolizes: nature, growth, harmony, freshness, fertility, money, safety, healing, life, health, environment, and renewal.
  • Some negative effects of green include: immaturity, repulsion, poison and boredom.
Non-color Colors

White

  • White usually represents: health, cleanliness, innocence, purity, goodness, safety, peace, trust, simplicity, openness, light, freshness, and minimalism.
  • Yet, for some, it also has negative meanings, such as: elitism, unfriendliness, and solitude.
How to Choose the Right Colors for Your Logo Scheme
Identify your brand personality. Before choosing colors, think about how you want your brand to be identified. Generally and unconsciously, as consumers, we're attracted to brands that share the same values as us, so reflect on the personality you want to convey and choose the colors that go best with these adjectives.
Choose your main color. Now it's time to choose your dominant color, which will be the one by which many people recognize your brand.
Select complementary colors to create your logo color scheme. Once you've chosen your primary color, it's time to decide how many colors you want your brand to have. Generally, it's from 2 to 3. However, regarding creativity, there are single-color logos and those with larger palettes, including more than 4 colors.Once you already have something in mind, it's time to review the color schemes so they can serve as a guide and help you find your next logo color scheme.
Winning Logo Color Schemes
To empower your brand, you'll need to choose the right colors to connect with your audience. Below, are some logo color schemes to inspire your next masterpiece.You can also look to some of world's most famous logos to get more inspo when it comes time to choose a color scheme for your logo!
Red Logo Color Schemes
For brands that want to stand out and not be one of the crowd, red is the color of choice, as this vibrant color is usually a great conductor of energy, passion, and dynamism. So many big brands worldwide, usually in the entertainment and food industries, have chosen red as their selected color.
A red logo for an Asian restaurant featuring a cute doll illustration eating noodles
A red logo for a Mexican cuisine restaurant featuring a bold taco illustration with fire doodles around it
A vibrant red logo for a clothing brand featuring a bold font and a sneaker illustration
Orange Logo Color Schemes
A Donkin Donuts logo color scheme shows its two primary colors, HEX codes and circles containing the specific hues
A warm color that has a similar effect to red, yet isn't used as often, is orange. This beautiful and cheerful shade expresses fun, joy, creativity, and vitality. So it's no surprise that some beverages use this whimsical color. Of course, the message takes on a whole new meaning with the right color combination, like Mastercard, which wanted to express passion, energy, and progressiveness by adding yellow to the logo.
An orange logo featuring an illustrated and funny animal wearing a bandana
A minimalistic and delicate orange logo featuring a handwritten and a serif font
An adorable orange logo for a kids' apparel brand featuring a tiny and pretty dragon
Yellow Logo Color Schemes
A DHL logo color scheme image featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the specific shades
One of the rainbow colors that will undoubtedly make your brand shine, as it's associated with light, sun, positivity, kindness, and youth. Although on the other hand, it also denotes affordability and mass consumption, so if you want your brand to be exclusive or convey that message, this is definitely not the color.
A yellow logo for a wood brand featuring a flat cabinet as its main image
An aesthetic yellow logo featuring a cute hand-drawn plastic bag
A vivid yellow logo for a gym brand featuring a flat weight icon
Green Logo Color Schemes
An Envato logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
When we think of this color, we usually think of life, health, freshness, and even care for the environment. However, this striking color goes beyond that, thanks to its versatility. For example, it represents money, wealth, security, harmony, and newness. But also peace of mind and relaxation. So, to sum up, if you want this color to be in your logo color scheme, try to combine it with white, yellow, and even red.
A green logo with yellow highlights featuring a kawaii doll for a gaming brand
A natural green logo featuring bright green leaves for an organic brand
A green logo featuring a flat leave icon for an organic business
Blue Logo Color Schemes
An IKEA logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
This popular primary color is a favorite of many brands because it's usually associated with confidence, security, maturity, stability, and intelligence. So it's not surprising that the logo color schemes of many technology and financial companies carry this shade as their dominant color.
A light blue logo featuring an adorable penguin illustration ideal for a baby's clothing brand
A blue logo featuring a bold font with a flat cookie icon
A bright blue logo featuring a cute and colorful cat illustration for a clothing brand
Purple Logo Color Schemes
A Twitch logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
This color used to be one that only wealthy people used, and perhaps that's why it's associated with luxury to this day. The exciting thing about this rainbow color is that it represents fun, creativity, and extravagance. So it's a good match for a brand that wants to project these characteristics into a logo color scheme.
A light purple logo featuring a cute illustration of a dog wearing a hat and glasses for a kids' apparel line
An aesthetic purple logo with a minimalist style for a modern beauty brand
A bold purple logo featuring a gorgeous and minimalist style for a coffee brand
Pink Logo Color Schemes
A Barbie logo color scheme featuring its brand color with HEX code and a circle containing the exact shade
It's a color associated with a feminine, emotional and dreamy side. Moreover, its different shades make it very commercial for feminine products, childhood, and even now, to link it with the fight against breast cancer. Undoubtedly it's a color that some brands have decided to bet on because it irradiates sensuality, love, sweetness, calm, and sophistication.
A modern and minimalist pink logo for a decor studio featuring a flat icon in the shape of a bank with a smiling face inside
A traditional and vivid pink logo for a brand featuring a big old house for a Mexican restaurant
A soft pink logo featuring a homemade bread illustration for a patisserie business
Brown Logo Color Schemes
An M&M's logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
The so-called earth color is a great choice to integrate into the logo color scheme of brands in contact with nature and the outdoors, chocolate and coffee, and fall. As well as the brands that wish to communicate warmth, stability, and solidity.
An earthy brown logo featuring a coffee beans illustration for a coffee business
A deep brown logo featuring a heather illustration and a serif typeface ideal for an esoteric business
A brown logo for a coffee brand featuring an unconventional typography and a coffee plant draw
White Logo Color Schemes
A Chobani logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
It's the opposite color of black but combines incredibly well with it – and almost all other colors! It tends to be ideal for brands that want to represent purity, confidence, minimalism, and even perfection.
A white and black logo featuring a hand-drawn cat wearing a french style and cool glasses
A white background with an aesthetic green font featuring a flat plant compilation icon
An aesthetic and traditional white logo featuring a coffee beans illustration for a coffee and organic brand
Black Logo Color Schemes
A Mercedes-Benz logo color scheme featuring its two brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
Theoretically, black isn't considered a color, but in everyday life, it is. And in fact, it has positioned itself as a favorite and revolutionary color that evokes elegance, mystery, and exclusivity. And although it has negative aspects that are often culturally related to death, that hasn't been an impediment for great luxury, fashion, and technology brands to succeed thanks to this powerful color.
A minimalistic black logo featuring a sans serif font and coding elements for a coding school
A black logo featuring an unconventional font ideal for a clothing brand
A black logo featuring a neon circle for a nightclub business
Rainbow Logo Color Schemes
A Google logo color scheme featuring its four brand colors with HEX codes and circles containing the exact shades
Here, we'll quickly look at some color combinations used by famous brands. We've called them rainbow, not necessarily because they have all 7 colors, but because they occupy 4 or more colors! Maybe it can serve as inspiration for your next logo color scheme. After all, the limit is your creativity!
A rainbow logo featuring diverse and colorful geometric elements and a bold font
A rainbow logo featuring a psychedelic illustration of a woman and gradient and bold typefaces
This logo features rainbow colors in a gradient typography style for a clothing company
What Logo Color Schemes Will You Choose?
So far, we've learned from the basics of colors to the palettes you can take as inspiration for your logo. But keep in mind that colors, more than a visual appeal, are a business decision that shouldn't be taken lightly, as they can affect everything, from perception to sales. Remember to check out How to Choose the Best Fonts Logos for Your Design.We hope this mini-guide has helped you, and remember that you can start designing your own logo here. Once you have it ready, you can apply your logo color schemes to different branding materials. For example, on business cards, flyers, t-shirts, stationery, social media, and anywhere you can imagine. Last but not least, check out how to design a logo with the logo maker, and please avoid the 10 Distinctive Characteristics of a Bad Logo Design. 😉
FAQ

