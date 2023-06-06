Types of Color Schemes

Now that you know how the color wheel is integrated, it's time to start thinking about the main color of your logo. This step will assist you in finding the colors that best match the shade you have pre-established as the one that distinguishes your brand. In this way, soon, you'll have the perfect logo color scheme.

Monochromatic. Is a palette with only one color possible? Indeed it is. That's why there are monochromatic combinations, in which a color is selected and accompanied by white, black, and gray to build that color, making it lighter or darker. This style is most suitable for brands that want to keep a simple logo color scheme.

Complementary. People say that opposites attract, and yes, it's true! Such is the case with this combination, which only requires two colors that are on opposite sides of the color wheel. They're perfect for creating a high contrast in any logo.

Analogous . Choose the analogous palette to create a logo color scheme with 2 or 3 colors that go well together. The selected colors are always placed next to each other on the color wheel. This means the colors are closely related, although there isn't much contrast since they're consecutive colors. However, it's perfect for those logos that want a more subtle and in-tune look.

Triadic trios. Follow this style if you've always wanted your next logo to contain 3 colors. It's perfect for those logos that want to be colorful and varied. You have to take your color wheel and visualize a triangle inside it; this way, you'll create a perfect harmony, usually characterized by vibrant and high-contrast colors.