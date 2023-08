Tips to Choose the Right Gradient Combo

When it comes to choosing the appropriate gradient color schemes for any design you have in mind, there are several tips to keep in mind. Let's review them swiftly: First and above all, consider the meaning of colors . We already gave you some adjectives that best describe each gradient pack combination. However, we encourage you to look further to ensure you choose the hues that best align with your message. Remember that colors, depending on the country and cultural aspect, can vary their meanings. So be mindful regarding the tones you pick for your project. Then, consider contrast . Ensure the colors you have selected distinguish enough between them to ensure legibility and a clear visual hierarchy. Next, legibility . We recommend you test your gradient in different sizes and formats to ensure it remains well-displayed, clear, and legible, especially for inclusivity. Also, if, let's say, you're creating a logo or sending an email, test how it looks on different backgrounds, whether it's a black or white background. This can help you identify any potential issues with the contrast and legibility of your design and ensure it still looks great in both ways. And that's about it! With these tips, you can confidently choose the perfect gradient palette for your design.