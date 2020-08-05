Fall Color Palettes for a Warm and Cozy Season

As the weather starts to cool and the days get shorter, you know it’s time to get ready for a dark and moody fall season. To get your brand’s fall aesthetic just right, check out this collection of fall color palettes that celebrate the best parts of autumn!

Browse Our Fall Collection
Customizable Fall Templates Featuring Popular Fall Colors

Table of Contents

Friendly Reminder: Fall starts on September 22nd in the Northern Hemisphere. The last day of Fall is December 20th, which marks the beginning of the winter season.

What Are Fall Colors?

When you think of fall, chances are you think of cozy beverages, knitted sweaters, and pumpkin patches. What do all of these things have in common? Their warm and cozy vibes that are emblematic of the autumn months. To get a better idea of what fall colors are, picture your favorite autumn activities and what nature looks like during this season. If you’re picturing deep reds, warm oranges, mustardy yellows, and all sorts of browns, you’re on the right track. Fall’s main sub-seasons include true fall, warm autumn, soft autumn, and dark/deep fall, all of which make up the magical vibes of the season. We’ll dive deeper into each one later on and give you some great fall color combos for each sub-season. Within these sub-seasons, you’ll find the colors of fall foliage, corn mazes, pumpkin spice lattes, fall harvests, apple pie, and all those other fall experiences that make you feel warm and toasty even as temperatures drop. The fall color palettes featured below include the hex codes for each color. This will make it easier than ever to create impressive designs using these cozy fall color combinations!

A Quick Intro to Hex Codes

Before we jump into color palettes and color combinations, let’s take a moment to go over what exactly a hex code is. As you may have noticed, we mentioned that all of the color palettes on this page have their hex codes included, so what does that mean? It’s quite simple: a hex code is a series of numbers and letters used to identify specific colors. The code starts with a # and is followed by a sequence of six numbers and/or letters. Hex codes make it easier to identify exact colors and communicate them. They are also universal and are used by every design program you can think of. If you know the hex code for a color, you can use that code to insert the color into a design on any program.
Still not sure what the point of a hex code is? Think of it this way: you’ve created a logo design using three colors and you want your designer to use these three colors for the rest of your brand’s designs. Rather than saying the colors are red, yellow, and blue, you can save the hex codes for each color and pass them on to your designer. With these codes, they’ll be able to identify the exact colors without having to make any guesses. In the end, using hex codes will ensure you use the same colors across your branding, giving your company a more cohesive and professional look.

Customize Placeit’s Fall Templates with Hex Codes

If you come across a fall color palette you love and want to use its colors to customize a Placeit template, we’ve got you covered! Just like all other design programs, Placeit allows you to use hex codes to customize items like background colors, text colors, and any other item in the template you’re using.To customize a Placeit template with your favorite fall colors, follow these four simple steps:
  1. Head over to Placeit and, after browsing our fall templates, click on the one you want to customize.
  2. In the editing screen, open up the color tool for the element you want to change.
  3. You’ll see multiple tabs in the color tool. To enter a hex code, click on the tab that says Custom. At the bottom of the tab in the text box, you’ll see the current hex color being used.
  4. Replace the default hex code with the one you want to use. Hit enter and you’ll see the change in your design right away!
You can repeat these steps for any other colors you want to change. It’s that easy to transform any template into your own!

Fall Color Palettes

Knowing how to combine colors effectively can be a daunting task, especially for those of us who didn’t attend design school. Learning color theory and through some practice, this can get easier, but until then, we’re here to help. When it comes to fall designs, you may have an idea of the mood or vibes you want to give off in your designs, but maybe you just don’t know what autumn colors will achieve what you’re after. To help you with that, we put together a collection of fall color palettes categorized by sub-seasons. You can get to know what each sub-season is all about and then explore some color palettes that go with each one and their vibes. If you find something your like, grab it! Grab any and all the hex colors and color combinations that you think would be perfect for your autumn apparel collection, vibey social media posts, or even for your personal fall home decor inspo. The hex codes for each color palette are included in the image as well as right below it to make it easier to copy and paste them into your designs or mood boards.

True Fall Color Palettes

Like its name states, this sub-season includes all those colors you associate with autumn. They are literally the colors of fall - picture what the natural world looks like during this season. Some things to help you get into the true fall mood include golden sunsets, the rich colors of fall foliage, and luxurious forests full of deep tones. Rustic colors, natural earthy tones, and golden touches rule this sub-season. The colors in this sub-season tend to lean warm and rich. In fact, they’re warmer and brighter than those in the soft autumn color palette but softer than dark autumn colors.
True Fall Color Palette Inspired by a Pumpkin Patch
#F38B35 | #FFB726 | #F2CFAF | #8AA05C | #64764A
True Fall Color Palette Inspired by Autumn Gourds
#CD4206 | #EFAF44 | #6B8042 | #BF8C5E | #DDC5AD
True Fall Color Palette Featuring Brown Tones
#48231D | #8B221D | #76281B | #B06430 | #BF875A
True Fall Color Palette Featuring Green and Brown Tones
#54390D | #F4D5C0 | #669B19 | #5A672A | #817C17
True Fall Color Palette Inspired by Fall Foliage
#747604 | #361311 | #B33A0B | #F1C800 | #C18757
True Fall Color Palette Featuring Fall Foliage Colors
#C7371D | #FFC04C | #6E6E31 | #86904E | #926632
🦃 The true fall sub-season features the perfect colors for your Thanksgiving social media posts!

Warm Autumn Color Palettes

This sub-season may also be known as vibrant autumn and is known for its namesake warm tones. This sub-season is the warmest with the most yellow undertones and the least blue undertones in its colors. It falls closer to spring color palettes than those of its surrounding seasons because of their shared warmth. The colors in these palettes are still soft and have some depth to them, but not like those in the true fall sub-season. When looking for colors that go with this sub-season, you can still think of nature but with more brightness. Warm greens, golden browns, peachy pinks, and orangey reds are the dominant colors of this sub-season.
Warm Fall Color Palette Featuring Orange, Green, and Yellow Colors
#F77C1A | #DF7425 | #788532 | #FFD75E | #F7ECCE
Warm Autumn Color Palette Featuring Shades of Brown
#43110A | #CC7002 | #702E07 | #9C3900 | #AC7F51
Warm Fall Color Palette Inspired by Apple Pie
#98532E | #B56B40 | #DB7F01 | #BD5715 | #851C01
Warm Fall Color Palette Featuring Blue Tones
#E69554 | #F6BF58 | #698C64 | #01A7B5 | #075864
Warm Fall Color Palette Inspired by Autumn Spices
#BB0E16 | #8E3222 | #AE451D | #FD8202 | #7A731C
Warm Fall Color Palette Inspired by a Red and Green Scene
#FFD14E | #6B8339 | #E88D40 | #DF2803 | #8A3700
🍁 Use these your favorite fall colors and Placeit’s templates to prepare for a successful fall sales period!

Soft Fall Color Palettes

This autumn sub-season is known for its soft and tonal colors. The colors in this family are subtle, gentle, and delicate but still earthy and natural. They feature the signature fall yellow undertones, but with some blue as well. In fact, this is one of the coolest of the fall sub-seasons and falls closer to summer than to winter. When thinking of soft autumn colors, picture nature but full of magical and ethereal elements, like a hazy light in a forest, woodlands inhabited by fairies, fuzzy baby animals, and soft desert light. Stick to brownish pinks, soft purples, teals, and warm taupe colors to capture the essence of this sub-season.
Soft Fall Color Palette Featuring Dusty Neutral Tones
#F2F4F3 | #C2A5A1 | #A79082 | #ADA39C | #5C8C96
Soft Autumn Color Palette Inspired by a Fox in a Meadow
#7D805A | #C0BEBE | #A28F88 | #708041 | #C89B7A
Soft Fall Color Palette Featuring Dusty Neutrals and Green
#BA7767 | #9A4C40 | #D5B8B0 | #C6C8C7 | #566F2B
Soft Fall Color Palette Inspired by an Ethereal Water Fall in a Mystic Forest
#CBAE86 | #DAA47D | #8A7A23 | #79B5B1 | #41696B
Soft Fall Color Palette Inspired by a Bowl of Apples
#EFE8D8 | #CF857F | #C3555B | #9E7059 | #7E8761
Soft Fall Color Palette Featuring Dusty Blues and Neutrals
#CFBCB5 | #D7AA93 | #C7A563 | #4F8F83 | #537C77
🍂 Want to create Thanksgiving t-shirt designs and don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered!

Deep Autumn Color Palettes

This sub-season is also known as dark fall and encompasses all those deep, rich fall colors. It still maintains some of that signature fall warmth and softness, but with a rich punch. This sub-season is less warm and more saturated than other fall sub-seasons and is closer to winter than summer. The colors in these palettes tend to have more black in them, making them mysterious, intense, and lush. Again, when looking at nature for inspiration, think of deep forest colors, desert tones in the night, jungle hue, and fall harvests that include seasonal foods like figs, plums, spices, and coffee. Common colors in the sub-season include warm navy hues, soft whites, shades of green, bold teals, and bold reds.
Deep Fall Color Palette Featuring Dark Purple and Bright Red
#F1E8EB | #FD8528 | #D4821C | #C92110 | #392B42
Deep Fall Color Palette Inspired by Colorful Corn
#E4CD48 | #F33C35 | #653D4C | #B3AA9B | #607868
Deep Autumn Color Palette Featuring Dark Purples and Greens
#D4D4D4 | #533E52 | #1E2340 | #55774A | #2E4624
Deep Fall Color Palette Inspired by Pomegranates
#DA3A4 | #DD2420 | #C7051A | #611E16 | #455950
Deep Fall Color Palette Inspired by Dark Purple Fruit
#F7EEE5 | #D7D0D1 | #EDB922 | #5C2F40 | #2A2529
Deep Fall Color Palette Featuring Deep Greens, Red, and Orange
#E97101 | #B52007 | #CAA302 | #2C6637 | #4C8C71
🥧 Wow your customers with a fall-themed home decor collection!

Last Words

Fall is an exciting season with so many rich and inviting colors, which can make it harder to stick to a single color palette or even a single sub-season. Before you pick a palette for your fall designs, stop to consider what you want to communicate with your design. This will make it easier to narrow down your color choices. Don’t be afraid to experiment with color and try out new combinations. This is a great way to learn what works together and what doesn’t. It’s always a good idea to learn a bit about color theory and put that to use in your designs as well. The more you experiment with color, the better you’ll get at identifying color combinations that make sense for your designs and that evoke what you’re after. This can be a powerful tool for your brand, so take it all in.
Browse Our Fall Collection
Resources
FAQ

What They Say About us
Absolutely love the ability to create, change and personalize!
Biju Chitilpally
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
From:

/mo*

Unlimited Downloads
*Cancel anytime. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD. 1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any templates.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.