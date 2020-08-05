Fall Color Palettes

A Quick Intro to Hex Codes

Before we jump into color palettes and color combinations, let’s take a moment to go over what exactly a hex code is. As you may have noticed, we mentioned that all of the color palettes on this page have their hex codes included, so what does that mean? It’s quite simple: a hex code is a series of numbers and letters used to identify specific colors. The code starts with a # and is followed by a sequence of six numbers and/or letters. Hex codes make it easier to identify exact colors and communicate them. They are also universal and are used by every design program you can think of. If you know the hex code for a color, you can use that code to insert the color into a design on any program.

Still not sure what the point of a hex code is? Think of it this way: you’ve created a logo design using three colors and you want your designer to use these three colors for the rest of your brand’s designs. Rather than saying the colors are red, yellow, and blue, you can save the hex codes for each color and pass them on to your designer. With these codes, they’ll be able to identify the exact colors without having to make any guesses. In the end, using hex codes will ensure you use the same colors across your branding, giving your company a more cohesive and professional look.