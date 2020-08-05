Fall Color Palettes

If you come across a fall color palette you love and want to use its colors to customize a Placeit template, we’ve got you covered! Just like all other design programs, Placeit allows you to use hex codes to customize items like background colors, text colors, and any other item in the template you’re using.To customize a Placeit template with your favorite fall colors, follow these four simple steps:
- Head over to Placeit and, after browsing our fall templates, click on the one you want to customize.
- In the editing screen, open up the color tool for the element you want to change.
- You’ll see multiple tabs in the color tool. To enter a hex code, click on the tab that says Custom. At the bottom of the tab in the text box, you’ll see the current hex color being used.
- Replace the default hex code with the one you want to use. Hit enter and you’ll see the change in your design right away!
You can repeat these steps for any other colors you want to change. It’s that easy to transform any template into your own!