2023 Color of the Year Looking Sharp on Placeit’s Templates!

What Is Viva Magenta?

Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta 18-1750 is a shade rooted in nature that descends from the reds. It is definitely a statement color featuring an animated shade of red!

It positively expresses qualities like braveness and fearlessness, with a hint of optimistic celebration, words coming directly from their creators. The color of joy, some may even say.

"Inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known" - Laurie Pressman Vice-President of Pantone.

Inspired by nature! This means it is a color found in natural hues… so nature’s redness!

With a newfound enjoyment in outdoor recreation and travel that the pandemic brought to us, Pantone celebrates “life-giving ingredients” as a result of the public health crisis.

The magenta shade traces its organic origins to the cochineal, the insect from which the natural dye carmine is derived.