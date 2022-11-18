2023 Color of the Year Looking Sharp on Placeit’s Templates!

The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 was recently released and this year’s color is… drumroll… Viva Magenta! This is a color that empowers us to be bold and fearless. It is a red with a smooth touch that leaves a deep impression, which makes it perfect for branding and print design.

Create In Style Templates
color-of-the-year
Table of contents

Why Is Pantone So Important?

Pantone is a U.S.based company that determines and maintains color standards for businesses and industries. Pantone Institute has been an authority on colors for years ever since 2000 with Cerulean Blue (remember Devil Wears Prada?)
They select colors considering everything going on that year, from travel to technology, and of course the cultural context.
Sometime like this year’s color, they choose an existing shade while other they invent a color like it happened with Very Peri in 2021 which was a blend of colors for previous years. You can learn more on the importante of colors on modern brands in here.
❄️  Looking for more great colors? Check out this Winter Color Palette post for your seasonal branding!

What Is Viva Magenta?

magenta
Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta 18-1750 is a shade rooted in nature that descends from the reds. It is definitely a statement color featuring an animated shade of red!
It positively expresses qualities like braveness and fearlessness, with a hint of optimistic celebration, words coming directly from their creators. The color of joy, some may even say.
"Inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known" - Laurie Pressman Vice-President of Pantone.
Inspired by nature! This means it is a color found in natural hues… so nature’s redness!
With a newfound enjoyment in outdoor recreation and travel that the pandemic brought to us, Pantone celebrates “life-giving ingredients” as a result of the public health crisis.
The magenta shade traces its organic origins to the cochineal, the insect from which the natural dye carmine is derived.
⛱️  Check out more cool colors with this summer color palette.

How to Use the Color of the Year

Pantone has announced the official color for this 2023 and it’s beautiful.
Viva Magenta 18-1750 it's definitely a cheerful, sexy, interesting color that will surely look amazing on anything you use.
We’ve collected some of our favorite templates to show you what you can start creating with Placeit using this very seductive color Pantone!
"An unconventional shade for an unconventional time"
🔥 Hey, if you’re looking for some design inspo, then don’t miss out on our best templates of the year collection!

Showing Off Viva Magenta in Placeit’s Templates

This color will look amazing in all kinds of industries including fashion, beauty, apparel, home decor, and much more.
Pro Tip: You can add any color Pantone to your templates by adding the hex color code in the color box. You can look for its hex color code using sites like Image Color Picker or an extension like Color Picker Eyedropper which allows you to select colors right from your screen.
Note: Colors may have a slight variation.
You can also ask directly on Google what the hex color code is for a specific Pantone someone may have done that search already!

Social Media Images & Videos

viva-magenta-templates
viva-magenta-social-media
viva-magenta-images
color-of-the-year-templates
So what does this mean for you as a brand owner? It means you can take advantage of Placeit’s templates to showcase your designs in an eye-catching way like, for example, I don’t know… maybe this year’s color?
There are uncountable templates available on our site and this library keeps growing every day. So no matter what kind of product or service you have, there will be something that works perfectly with your brand image and sells itself.
Get Magenta Templates to Post
😎 Want to know how to give a twist to any template? Then head over to our blog post to learn how to make design templates not look like a template.

All Kinds of Apparel Products

color-of-the-year-shirt
color-of-the-year-hoodie
color-of-the-year-dog
color-of-the-year-tote-bag
Design all kinds of apparel products for your shop using the most trendy color for this year! This color will surely look amazing on all kinds of garments. Try it out!
Get Magenta Apparel Designs

Mockups: Apparel, Digital & Print

color-of-the-year-mockup
viva-magenta-mockups
magenta-notebook
color-of-the-year-backpack
You can take advantage of this year’s color to showcase your products and designs in the most trendy shade! Make your products look alive and attractive with Viva Magenta!
Get Magenta Mockups

Gaming Templates

gaming-color-of-the-year
Now, there is no reason why this year’s color wouldn’t look great on your gaming templates as well! Logos, banners, offline screens, so much you can create in seconds using this tool and styling with Viva Magenta!
Get Magenta Gaming Templates
