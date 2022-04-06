Instagram Story Maker

Instagram Story templates are a must have for every modern-day brand. Placeit’s Instagram Story Maker lets you spend more time sharing and less time designing! Whether you are a small business or you want to become a well-known influencer, using the right tools will get you miles ahead of your competition. Placeit has Instagram story templates for every occasion. Whether you want to promote your latest product, share a thoughtful quote or just keep in touch with your followers. Keep in mind you can create both images and videos! Creating animated Instagram Stories is a must to engage with a new audience because it makes a powerful experience.