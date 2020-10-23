If you are an amazing gamer, you are probably going to be watched while you are broadcasting! Make your style stand out by showing your custom designs as well as a rad Twitch overlay. Start Streaming like a Pro Today!
How to make a Twitch Overlay
Choose a Template
Go to Placeit’s Twitch Overlay library and choose one of our professionally designed templates that best fits your style & personality to start customizing. You can filter these templates by using the tags on your left screen.
You can also start from zero with out blank canvas.
Customize It
You can customize all your colors like for user icon, donation icon, accent color, and your main color to get that brand coherence you want all along your channel. Type your texts in the boxes, choose your fonts.
You can upload your own images, or graphics, or use our huge stock library.
Download Your Overlay
When you are 100% completely happy with your design simply click on the “download” button and import it right away into your channel! Save your overlay design on "My Placeit" so you can make further edits or updates in the future if you need to!
Upload to Twitch
Upload your new Twitch overlay to your Twitch channel and voilá!
