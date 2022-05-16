Gaming Channel Templates

Turn your gaming channel into a total success with Placeit! Check out our huge library of gaming templates you can customize in time for your next stream. From Twitch templates to YouTube templates, get everything you need to grow your gamer brand!
Browse Our Gaming Templates

Complete Your Gamer Brand with Placeit’s Extensive Library of Designs

Why stop at just Twitch templates when you can use Placeit’s t-shirt design templates to create awesome merch your followers can buy, mockups to promote your latest apparel designs, or even social media templates to connect with your audience on other platforms.Don't forget about our blank canvas where you can create any design you need from scratch!
Placeit’s Huge Designs Library
Browse Placeit’s Ever-Growing Library of Gaming Templates

Take your gaming channel to the next level with customizable templates that are sure to match your gaming theme. Whether you stream on Twitch, upload gaming videos to YouTube, or both, we’ve got the templates you need to transform your channels and attract a larger audience.
We’ve got it all, from Twitch banners and emotes to gaming logos and intro videos. We even have free gaming templates you can customize and download for free - no credit card required! Whatever look or feel you’re going for, we’ve got a stream channel template waiting to be customized to fit your needs.

How to Customize Gamer Templates with Placeit

Choose a Template

Head over to Placeit and navigate to the gaming templates by clicking on the Gaming option in the menu. Use the dropdown menu to narrow down your search and find a template you like.
Customize a Gaming Template

Professional Designs for an Elevated Stream

All of our templates are crafted by professional designers, giving you the most epic results every time. Give your stream an edge over the competition with eye-catching designs that are sure to impress.
Expand Your Gaming Empire with Endless Templates

Take your gamer brand beyond your stream with Placeit’s huge library of templates. Grow your brand and create everything from a professional logo to merch designs and social media posts with a single subscription.
Save Time and Money with Customizable Templates

Placeit’s gaming templates take the work out of designing so that you can focus your time and money on other aspects of your brand. Easily customize any template straight from your browser and in just a few clicks.
Explore 10,000+ Gaming Templates by Game Genres

The type of games you play on your gaming channel will determine the look and feel of your streams. After all, the look of your channel and visuals you use will help people decide if they’re interested in what you’re streaming.
When searching for the perfect gaming templates according to your preferred gaming genres, simply head over to Placeit and click on the Gaming option in the menu. From there, head over to the drop down menu and select Game Genres. You can click on any of the options in the menu to browse all the related templates.Can’t find what you need? Let us know here!

