Esports Logo Maker
If you’ve asked yourself how to start an esports team, your logo is a great place to begin the journey. A logo is a visual representation of what your team values, so that everyone rallies behind it and feels the team spirit.
Tons of Free Esports Logo Templates to Choose From
With Placeit’s Esports Logo Maker the customization possibilities are endless! You can find templates featuring everything from fantasy characters, fun avatars, retro logos, and even animated logos for gaming! Create an eye-catching logo that features animation in just a matter of minutes and really impress your followers.
How to Make an Esports Logo with Placeit
Choose an Esport Template
The first step is to browse Placeit’s library of Esports Logo Makers and choose a template your team will like.
Customize Your Logo
Customizing a logo your whole team will love is as easy as choosing an icon, a font, and colors for both.
Ready? Download!
Once your logo design represents your team perfectly, hit the download button! You will get a high-quality file in no time.
Share Away!
Start sharing your brand new logo everywhere. Upload it to your gaming channels, social media, and basically, anywhere you want!
More Templates
FAQ
- Select a template from Placeit’s esports logo library to start customizing.
- Customize your chosen logo to add your own style.
- Once you are completely happy with your design simply hit the download button to get your file.
Using Gaming Logo Templates you can design your own logo in just a few clicks and even with some free templates!
- Choose a template
- Customize to add your very own style
- Download your logo
To be asked to join an Esports team, you need to be the very best of the best, and build a solid reputation on your gaming, as well as leagues, tournaments, and events.
What They Say About Us
“PlaceIt is an excellent service. It honestly is a really easy way to create graphics and videos for online channels, that look really professional. The customer service team is excellent – they respond immediately and action problems straight away. I wish every online company was this good” @NeilEllis