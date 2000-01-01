Get Creative with Vibrant Sticker Templates

Sort by
Sticker Mockup Featuring a Man Holding a Coffee Mug

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Man Holding a Coffee Mug

Sticker Mockup Featuring an 11 oz Mug on a Set of Books

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring an 11 oz Mug on a Set of Books

Laptop Sticker Mockup of a Computer on Wooden Table

Image

Laptop Sticker Mockup of a Computer on Wooden Table

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Laptop on a Wooden Desk

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Laptop on a Wooden Desk

Mockup of a Man with a Sticker Attached to His Shirt

Image

Mockup of a Man with a Sticker Attached to His Shirt

Sticker Mockup of an iPhone 11 Pro Placed Next to a Camera

Image

Sticker Mockup of an iPhone 11 Pro Placed Next to a Camera

Sticker Mockup Featuring an iPhone 11 Pro and a Calm Setting

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring an iPhone 11 Pro and a Calm Setting

Sticker Mockup Placed on an 11 oz Coffee Mug

Image

Sticker Mockup Placed on an 11 oz Coffee Mug

Sticker Mockup Featuring a 15 oz Coffee Mug

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a 15 oz Coffee Mug

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Coffee Mug Placed on a Desk

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Coffee Mug Placed on a Desk

Mockup of a Sticker Placed on a Light Pole

Image

Mockup of a Sticker Placed on a Light Pole

Mockup of Three Political Campaign Stickers

Image

Mockup of Three Political Campaign Stickers

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Phone and HeadphonesFREE

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Phone and Headphones

Sticker Mockup Placed on an 11 oz Mug

Image

Sticker Mockup Placed on an 11 oz Mug

Mockup of a Sticker on a Coffee Mug Beside a Laptop

Image

Mockup of a Sticker on a Coffee Mug Beside a Laptop

Mockup of a Sticker on a Laptop Placed Next to Some Stationery Items

Image

Mockup of a Sticker on a Laptop Placed Next to Some Stationery Items

Voting-Themed Mockup of a Man Holding a Roll of Stickers

Image

Voting-Themed Mockup of a Man Holding a Roll of Stickers

Mockup of a Suited Man Pointing to His Political Campaign Sticker

Image

Mockup of a Suited Man Pointing to His Political Campaign Sticker

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Macbook Pro on a Color-Custom Surface

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Macbook Pro on a Color-Custom Surface

Sticker Mockup Featuring an 11 oz Coffee Mug on a Green Wooden Desk

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring an 11 oz Coffee Mug on a Green Wooden Desk

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Coffee Mug on a Desk

Image

Sticker Mockup Featuring a Coffee Mug on a Desk

Mockup of a Sticker on a Notebook

Image

Mockup of a Sticker on a Notebook

Cropped Face Mockup of a Smiling Man Wearing a Sticker in His Clothes

Image

Cropped Face Mockup of a Smiling Man Wearing a Sticker in His Clothes

Sticker Mockup Placed over a Closed Laptop

Image

Sticker Mockup Placed over a Closed Laptop

Mockup of a Sticker Placed on a Lamp Post

Image

Mockup of a Sticker Placed on a Lamp Post

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 5
    • ...
  • 4
  • 5
Make Unlimited Mockups, Designs, Logos and Videos
Unlimited Subscription
From:

/mo*

Unlimited Downloads
*Cancel anytime. Unlimited subscription billed yearly in USD. 1 month minimum commitment if subscribers have downloaded any templates.

Customize Your World with Collection of Versatile Sticker Images

Placeit unleashes the power of creativity with its extensive collection of sticker templates. These vibrant and versatile designs empower users to personalize their belongings, marketing materials, and social media posts with eye-catching stickers that leave a lasting impression. Whether you're an individual looking to add a personal touch to your laptop or phone case, or a business seeking to promote your brand through creative merchandise, Placeit's sticker templates cater to all design needs.

Placeit

Free Account

Company

Help

Resources

Stay Social
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
2023 All rights reserved.