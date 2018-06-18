Placeit API Usage

How the API works

Print-on-demand users will render the iframe with the placeit API url, users can interact with the grid stages and set different parameters for filtering the results, and will be able to enter specific stages and edit them in order to make a download.

As an alternative option the user downloads can be sent to the Print-on-demand partner, but they will need to specify 2 url parameters:

pod_subscription

pod_id

The API is a Placeit path designed to run inside an iframe; the path accepts different url parameters to build the desired results for the template grid preview.