Placeit API Usage

Print-on-demand users will render the iframe with the placeit API url, users can interact with the grid stages and set different parameters for filtering the results, and will be able to enter specific stages and edit them in order to make a download.
As an alternative option the user downloads can be sent to the Print-on-demand partner, but they will need to specify 2 url parameters:
The API is a Placeit path designed to run inside an iframe; the path accepts different url parameters to build the desired results for the template grid preview.
The placeit API basepath is: https://placeit.net/api/v3/stages
The template grid view has a default query:
To this basepath you can specify different pod attributes according to the results to show in the template grid preview, the filter parameters are the following:
Example of url to be used in the iframe:
This url will return all the stages with Instagram device tags, only 5 stages and will render the input image specified in the customG_0 parameter.
https://placeit.net/api/v3/stages?pod_devices=Instagram&pod_limit=5&customG_0=https://assets-1.placeit.net/image_library/57f855ee85ec5c9854a5986b6d56d9c3/images/small.jpg
Example of url to be used in the iframe for sending user downloads to pod client:
https://placeit.net/api/v3/stages?pod_devices=Instagram&pod_limit=5&pod_subscription=https://pod_url.com/user_image&pod_id=12345&customG_0=https://assets-1.placeit.net/image_library/57f855ee85ec5c9854a5986b6d56d9c3/images/small.jpg
MONTHLY
Cancel anytime. Your subscription includes access to all Mockups, Designs, Logos & Videos templates. Applicable taxes not included. All prices in USD.